2023 NFL Draft: Best research stats from notable prospects

The Will Anderson Jr. problem

Since the moment he stepped on campus, Will Anderson Jr. was a problem. According to PFF, he led the FBS in QB pressures as a freshman (60 in 2020) and a sophomore (82 in 2021) but fell "all the way" to fifth last season (64, tied). Cumulatively though, there was not a more productive defensive player in the FBS than Anderson. He led college football in sacks (34.5), tackles for loss (62.0), and QB pressures (206) during his career. Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas is the only player with more sacks (52.0) than Anderson in Alabama history. However, he's no slouch in the run game. Over his Alabama career (2020 to 2022), only the Lions' 2022 second-overall pick Aidan Hutchinson had a higher PFF run defense grade in the Power 5.

(Devon) Witherspoon Island

Illinois' Devon Witherspoon should intrigue any team looking to line up a cornerback on an island. He may have gone viral for his aggressive tackling, but it is his coverage ability that should get his named called on during Thursday's first round. According to PFF, Witherspoon allowed fewer yards per target (2.5) in man coverage than any other Power 5 cornerback (minimum 25 targets), while playing second-most man coverage snaps of any FBS player in 2022. Witherspoon allowed one-yard on 106 press coverage snaps. He also put a padlock on the end zone and did not allow a touchdown in any coverage all season.

Joey Porter Jr.'s No Fly Zone

Purdue entered its opening-day fray against Penn State with a game plan: target Joey Porter Jr. early and often. It did not work. The son of the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker with the same name, Porter was targeted 14 times against the Boilermakers, per PFF. He broke up a school-record six of them in one of the best displays by a cornerback last season. Opponents got the memo. He was targeted a total of 16 times over his final nine games played, charting five more pass breakups. For the season, he led the Power 5 with a 40.0 forced incompletion percentage. Should he hear his name called on April 27, he would become the first Penn State defensive back selected in the first round in the Common Draft Era.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: WR1?