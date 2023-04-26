Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles snag top-three player at No. 10; Packers select WR

As the NFL world descends on Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2023 NFL Draft, I wanted to offer up one final projection of how picks in Round 1 will play out. While I don't include trades in my mock drafts, I do expect movement in the top 10, and beyond, on Thursday night.
NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
The Panthers made their move to secure the top pick weeks ago, and then put in the work to determine that the former Heisman Trophy winner was their guy.
SO much smoke surrounding Houston's two picks in the top 12! Hard to believe the Texans don't take a QB here, but stay tuned. In the meantime, Houston opts for the ultra productive All-American pass rusher.
Surprise! While the Cardinals are definitely open for business here at No. 3, if they stick, they opt for their favorite OT instead of Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson.
Arguably no prospect has been on more of a roller coaster recently than the former Buckeye, who not too long ago was a trendy choice for No. 1 overall. Despite the ups and downs, Stroud goes to Indy to collaborate with new Colts coach Shane Steichen.
Plenty of chatter that Seattle is interested in moving down to take a CB, but interior DL is a need, and the Georgia star fits really well with the Seahawks.
Have to believe the Lions are tempted to take Texas RB Bijan Robinson here, but instead decide to grab the top-rated CB on many teams' boards. Witherspoon's aggressiveness fits GM Brad Holmes' wishes perfectly.
The Raiders add to their pass rush in hopes of affecting the top QBs in their division.
Falcons decision-makers provide their CB1 with a running mate after heavily considering a pass rusher, and, as discussed with increasing frequency in recent days, RB Bijan Robinson (he's becoming very popular across the league).
Helping QB Justin Fields is a priority, and Wright has been steadily impressing teams along the run up to the draft.
One of the top three players in this year's draft, the Eagles continue to pump up their super-powered offense with this do-everything weapon.
The Titans grab the QB with the highest ceiling, understanding that he will likely prep behind incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill in 2023. New GM Ran Carthon may have to move into the top 10 to secure this choice.
The Texans have their cake, and eat it, too. The QB with a self-professed "cannon" for an arm (he's not wrong) heads to Houston to eventually take over under center for new coach DeMeco Ryans.
Yes, the Packers have not taken a WR in Round 1 since 2002 (Javon Walker). But after moving up a couple spots thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade, Green Bay doesn't pass up adding another big-time target for Jordan Love.
Arguably the top OL in the draft, Skoronski can play tackle or guard and will provide an immediate impact for the Patriots.
GM Joe Douglas gives his new signal-caller the gift of protection.
New ownership(?), a fresh sense of direction and a bold selection! The fastest rising QB in the 2023 draft finds his new home in D.C.
The legacy continues. Pittsburgh is on the lookout for a top OT, but the secondary needs attention, too. Porter's tough-minded play fits the Black and Gold perfectly.
The Lions have plenty of options to consider here: pass rusher, WR and I suspect RB (Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama?). But they decide to add to their already tremendous offense with the best receiving TE in the draft.
The Bucs add Smith, who blew up the NFL Scouting Combine, to head coach Todd Bowles’ arsenal.
The 'Hawks get their CB opposite last year's rookie sensation, Tariq Woolen.
Every time I watched him play I was more impressed, and I'm sure that no one played harder snap to snap. Justin Herbert is thrilled to team up with this tough, dynamic playmaker.
The Ravens' signing of Odell Beckham Jr. lessens the need to select a WR here, and they could use help along the DL. They certainly expect this Tiger to "Play like a Raven" right away.
The Vikings would have loved to add a QB here, but are also excited to grab this Hawkeye and continue to improve a defense that struggled often in 2022. Van Ness will be put to good use quickly by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
The Jags snag a top interior OL prospect from just down the road. Torrence dominated in the Sun Belt and the SEC. Now he gets busy protecting one of the top young QBs in the game.
The Giants continue to bolster their group of pass-catchers by adding a dart for Daniel Jones to target.
Is it as simple as Lose starting TE Dalton Schultz to Houston, replace him with the best all-around TE in the draft? Yes, and the Cowboys' offense continues to light up scoreboards.
I suspect that OT Anton Harrison from Oklahoma and a slot receiver (perhaps Josh Downs of North Carolina) will be discussed here, but with coach Sean McDermott taking over the defensive signal-calling, Branch's versatility gets the nod.
The Bengals lost dependable RB Samaje Perine to Denver and are seemingly always on the lookout for explosive playmakers, which leads them to Gibbs, who reminds many of Saints runner Alvin Kamara. Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes makes a lot of sense here, too.
A highly impressive player at Clemson when healthy, Bresee's best is ahead of him after some difficult recent years.
With Fletcher Cox playing on a one-year deal, the Eagles take the speedy Kancey, who will immediately provide pressure up the middle and eventually take on a bigger role.
The Super Bowl champs have a plethora of options here: OL, DL, edge. But instead of focusing on the trenches, they take a shot on their future Travis Kelce, who really stood out at the Reese's Senior Bowl and throughout the draft evaluation process.