Charles Davis 2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: Eagles snag top-three player at No. 10; Packers select WR

Published: Apr 26, 2023 at 09:17 AM
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

As the NFL world descends on Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2023 NFL Draft, I wanted to offer up one final projection of how picks in Round 1 will play out. While I don't include trades in my mock drafts, I do expect movement in the top 10, and beyond, on Thursday night.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from CHI)
Bryce Young
Bryce Young
Alabama · QB · Junior

The Panthers made their move to secure the top pick weeks ago, and then put in the work to determine that the former Heisman Trophy winner was their guy.

Pick
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr.
Will Anderson Jr.
Alabama · Edge · Junior

SO much smoke surrounding Houston's two picks in the top 12! Hard to believe the Texans don't take a QB here, but stay tuned. In the meantime, Houston opts for the ultra productive All-American pass rusher.

Pick
3
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Paris Johnson Jr.
Paris Johnson Jr.
Ohio State · OT · Junior

Surprise! While the Cardinals are definitely open for business here at No. 3, if they stick, they opt for their favorite OT instead of Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson.

Pick
4
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud
Ohio State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

Arguably no prospect has been on more of a roller coaster recently than the former Buckeye, who not too long ago was a trendy choice for No. 1 overall. Despite the ups and downs, Stroud goes to Indy to collaborate with new Colts coach Shane Steichen.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Jalen Carter
Jalen Carter
Georgia · DT · Junior

Plenty of chatter that Seattle is interested in moving down to take a CB, but interior DL is a need, and the Georgia star fits really well with the Seahawks.

Pick
6
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon
Illinois · CB · Senior

Have to believe the Lions are tempted to take Texas RB Bijan Robinson here, but instead decide to grab the top-rated CB on many teams' boards. Witherspoon's aggressiveness fits GM Brad Holmes' wishes perfectly.

Pick
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Wilson
Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Raiders add to their pass rush in hopes of affecting the top QBs in their division. 

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez
Oregon · CB

Falcons decision-makers provide their CB1 with a running mate after heavily considering a pass rusher, and, as discussed with increasing frequency in recent days, RB Bijan Robinson (he's becoming very popular across the league).

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from CAR)
Darnell Wright
Darnell Wright
Tennessee · OT · Senior

Helping QB Justin Fields is a priority, and Wright has been steadily impressing teams along the run up to the draft.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson
Texas · RB · Junior

One of the top three players in this year's draft, the Eagles continue to pump up their super-powered offense with this do-everything weapon.

Pick
11
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson
Florida · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The Titans grab the QB with the highest ceiling, understanding that he will likely prep behind incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill in 2023. New GM Ran Carthon may have to move into the top 10 to secure this choice.

Pick
12
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Will Levis
Will Levis
Kentucky · QB · Senior (RS)

The Texans have their cake, and eat it, too. The QB with a self-professed "cannon" for an arm (he's not wrong) heads to Houston to eventually take over under center for new coach DeMeco Ryans.

Pick
13
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from NYJ)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ohio State · WR · Junior

Yes, the Packers have not taken a WR in Round 1 since 2002 (Javon Walker). But after moving up a couple spots thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade, Green Bay doesn't pass up adding another big-time target for Jordan Love.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Peter Skoronski
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern · OL · Junior

Arguably the top OL in the draft, Skoronski can play tackle or guard and will provide an immediate impact for the Patriots.

Pick
15
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from GB)
Broderick Jones
Broderick Jones
Georgia · OT · Sophomore (RS)

GM Joe Douglas gives his new signal-caller the gift of protection.

Pick
16
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Hendon Hooker
Hendon Hooker
Tennessee · QB · Senior (RS)

New ownership(?), a fresh sense of direction and a bold selection! The fastest rising QB in the 2023 draft finds his new home in D.C.

Pick
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Joey Porter Jr.
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State · CB · Junior (RS)

The legacy continues. Pittsburgh is on the lookout for a top OT, but the secondary needs attention, too. Porter's tough-minded play fits the Black and Gold perfectly.

Pick
18
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid
Utah · TE · Senior

The Lions have plenty of options to consider here: pass rusher, WR and I suspect RB (Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama?). But they decide to add to their already tremendous offense with the best receiving TE in the draft.

Pick
19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith
Georgia · Edge · Senior

The Bucs add Smith, who blew up the NFL Scouting Combine, to head coach Todd Bowles’ arsenal.

Pick
20
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Deonte Banks
Deonte Banks
Maryland · CB · Junior (RS)

The 'Hawks get their CB opposite last year's rookie sensation, Tariq Woolen.

Pick
21
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Zay Flowers
Zay Flowers
Boston College · WR · Senior

Every time I watched him play I was more impressed, and I'm sure that no one played harder snap to snap. Justin Herbert is thrilled to team up with this tough, dynamic playmaker.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Myles Murphy
Myles Murphy
Clemson · Edge · Junior

The Ravens' signing of Odell Beckham Jr. lessens the need to select a WR here, and they could use help along the DL. They certainly expect this Tiger to "Play like a Raven" right away.

Pick
23
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness
Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

The Vikings would have loved to add a QB here, but are also excited to grab this Hawkeye and continue to improve a defense that struggled often in 2022. Van Ness will be put to good use quickly by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Pick
24
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
O'Cyrus Torrence
O'Cyrus Torrence
Florida · OG · Senior

The Jags snag a top interior OL prospect from just down the road. Torrence dominated in the Sun Belt and the SEC. Now he gets busy protecting one of the top young QBs in the game.

Pick
25
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jordan Addison
Jordan Addison
USC · WR · Junior

The Giants continue to bolster their group of pass-catchers by adding a dart for Daniel Jones to target.

Pick
26
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Michael Mayer
Michael Mayer
Notre Dame · TE · Junior

Is it as simple as Lose starting TE Dalton Schultz to Houston, replace him with the best all-around TE in the draft? Yes, and the Cowboys' offense continues to light up scoreboards.

Pick
27
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Brian Branch
Brian Branch
Alabama · DB · Junior

I suspect that OT Anton Harrison from Oklahoma and a slot receiver (perhaps Josh Downs of North Carolina) will be discussed here, but with coach Sean McDermott taking over the defensive signal-calling, Branch's versatility gets the nod.

Pick
28
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alabama · RB · Junior

The Bengals lost dependable RB Samaje Perine to Denver and are seemingly always on the lookout for explosive playmakers, which leads them to Gibbs, who reminds many of Saints runner Alvin Kamara. Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes makes a lot of sense here, too.

Pick
29
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from SF through MIA, DEN)
Bryan Bresee
Bryan Bresee
Clemson · DT · Sophomore (RS)

A highly impressive player at Clemson when healthy, Bresee's best is ahead of him after some difficult recent years.

Pick
30
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Calijah Kancey
Calijah Kancey
Pittsburgh · DT · Junior (RS)

With Fletcher Cox playing on a one-year deal, the Eagles take the speedy Kancey, who will immediately provide pressure up the middle and eventually take on a bigger role. 

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Luke Musgrave
Luke Musgrave
Oregon State · TE · Senior

The Super Bowl champs have a plethora of options here: OL, DL, edge. But instead of focusing on the trenches, they take a shot on their future Travis Kelce, who really stood out at the Reese's Senior Bowl and throughout the draft evaluation process.

