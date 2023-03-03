Around the NFL

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: 'I want to be the greatest of all time'

Published: Mar 03, 2023 at 12:22 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – If confidence is your thing, then have we got a quarterback for you.

Kentucky's Will Levis, a likely top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, spoke Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine and -- in under 15 minutes -- presented himself as arguably the most self-assured QB in this year's class.

"Yeah, I mean, my goal is to win more than anybody," Levis said. "I want to be the greatest of all time. Like, you're crazy if you don't think that way."

For some, however, Levis is a complicated evaluation.

He earned rave reviews in the 2021 season after transferring from Penn State, throwing for 24 touchdowns and running for nine more scores with the Wildcats and firmly planting himself on the NFL radar after having had only two starts in two seasons coming in.

Related Links

Last season, however, didn't go quite as well. Kentucky switched offensive coordinators and lost some key talent at receiver and offensive line. The 6-3, 232-pound Levis also was saddled with two major injuries: a painful turf toe and a (non-throwing) left shoulder injury. His numbers dropped off almost across the board -- especially as a runner -- as a result.

But NFL scouts remain intrigued. And Levis remains confident. Highly so, in fact.

Asked why he chose to throw at the combine -- Alabama's Bryce Young is one top QB who will not -- Levis wasn't about to hit the brakes on his belief in himself.

"Because I've got a cannon," Levis said, "and I want to show it off."

Arm talent is, of course, one element of the position. But does he possess all the other qualities and traits necessary to be successful at the highest level of football? Once again, Levis wasn't shy about his ability.

"I mean, I think right now I can bring them a championship team, you know? That's the confidence I have," Levis said when asked what he can bring to an NFL team as a rookie. "I think I'm able to assimilate myself very, very well -- better than anybody else, I believe.

"That's the confidence I have just due to my experience and just due to my physical tools, I think that I'm gonna be able to be plugged into any offense, learn it well and become a leader very quickly."

Through the course of his answer, Levis did explain that he knows he's not yet a finished product.

"Obviously, the goal is to progress," he said. "I'm gonna get better every year. I'm not expecting myself to be the best quarterback in the league right off the bat. But, I mean, that's just what development is all about. And that's what I'm gonna lean on the coaches and staff and the players around me to help me get to that level."

Under offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2021, Levis and the Wildcats thrived offensively in a 10-3 season, averaging 425.4 yards and 32.3 points per game. Last season, saddled with the injuries and working with a new coordinator (Rich Scangarello, who had been the 49ers QB coach), UK averaged 324.7 yards and 20.4 points while going 7-6.

Levis missed the South Carolina game with the foot injury and struggled at times after returning. Even before he got hurt, the QB run game had been far less emphasized under Scangarello than it had under Coen, taking a big element out of his game. But Levis feels that the challenges he faced have helped toughen him.

"I think this past year, the season didn't go as well as we would have wanted it to," he said. "But I mean, I learned a lot from it. I learned how to kind of battle through adversity and just dealt with a lot of things physically.

"I think it just made me a better kind of player (and) a better quarterback because of it."

Levis understands that he has his fair share of doubters, both inside and out of the league. Yet he knows he's in exactly the right place this week to solidify himself as a high draft pick and possibly as the first quarterback taken. All it takes is the right team to be enamored with his fiery traits -- namely that bazooka arm and the bravado to match.

"I don't focus on things I can't control, but I want to be selected as high as possible," he said. "At the end of the day, I just want the team that believes in me. I've gotta make somebody fall in love with me. And that's all it takes."

FollowEric Edholmon Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett discusses Jan. arrest on public intoxication charge

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett spoke with media members on Friday for the first time since his arrest for public intoxication in late January.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Florida QB Anthony Richardson models game after Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson

Florida's Anthony Richardson, one of the draft's most intriguing QB prospects, told reporters on Friday that in high school he modeled his game after two notable passers: Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young downplays questions about his size

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young -- considered one of the top QB prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft -- downplayed questions about his size on Friday at the scouting combine.

news

Von Miller hopes to follow John Elway's footsteps as player-turned-GM

Bills pass rusher Von Miller attended the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis in hopes of jump-starting his plans for a second-career as a general manager.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach acknowledges potential need to address Chris Jones, Frank Clark contracts

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach acknowledged this week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine the work that needs to be done to get under the salary cap. Potential contracts to address includes those of Chris Jones and Frank Clark.

news

Nick Bosa believes teaming up with his brother Joey Bosa 'might break the NFL'

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa believes if he and his brother Joey Bosa teamed up one day it would "break the NFL."

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Calijah Kancey posts fastest 40-yard dash time by DT since 2003

Pitt's Calijah Kancey posted a 4.67-second 40-yard dash on Thursday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the best time for a defensive tackle at the event since 2003, per Next Gen Stats.

news

Ravens' Rashod Bateman responds to Eric DeCosta admitting WR woes: 'Stop pointing the finger'

In a since-deleted tweet, Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman took issue with general manager Eric DeCosta's characterization of Baltimore's problems at wide receiver.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to battery charges from Feb. 2022 incident; trial set for July 31

Saints running back Alvin Kamara pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit battery and substantial bodily harm at a Clark County (Nevada) courthouse on Thursday. His trial is set for July 31.

news

Jaguars expected to place franchise tag on TE Evan Engram

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, assuming the two sides don't get a long-term deal done, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Jalen Carter returns to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine after arrest for reckless driving, racing in connection with fatal crash

Top draft prospect Jalen Carter, who was booked and released Wednesday night on reckless driving and racing charges, returned to Indianapolis on Thursday to finish his interviews, measurements and other activities at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE