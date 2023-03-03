2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Kentucky QB Will Levis brimming with confidence: 'I want to be the greatest of all time'

Arm talent is, of course, one element of the position. But does he possess all the other qualities and traits necessary to be successful at the highest level of football? Once again, Levis wasn't shy about his ability.

"I mean, I think right now I can bring them a championship team, you know? That's the confidence I have," Levis said when asked what he can bring to an NFL team as a rookie. "I think I'm able to assimilate myself very, very well -- better than anybody else, I believe.

"That's the confidence I have just due to my experience and just due to my physical tools, I think that I'm gonna be able to be plugged into any offense, learn it well and become a leader very quickly."

Through the course of his answer, Levis did explain that he knows he's not yet a finished product.

"Obviously, the goal is to progress," he said. "I'm gonna get better every year. I'm not expecting myself to be the best quarterback in the league right off the bat. But, I mean, that's just what development is all about. And that's what I'm gonna lean on the coaches and staff and the players around me to help me get to that level."

Under offensive coordinator Liam Coen in 2021, Levis and the Wildcats thrived offensively in a 10-3 season, averaging 425.4 yards and 32.3 points per game. Last season, saddled with the injuries and working with a new coordinator (Rich Scangarello, who had been the 49ers QB coach), UK averaged 324.7 yards and 20.4 points while going 7-6.

Levis missed the South Carolina game with the foot injury and struggled at times after returning. Even before he got hurt, the QB run game had been far less emphasized under Scangarello than it had under Coen, taking a big element out of his game. But Levis feels that the challenges he faced have helped toughen him.

"I think this past year, the season didn't go as well as we would have wanted it to," he said. "But I mean, I learned a lot from it. I learned how to kind of battle through adversity and just dealt with a lot of things physically.

"I think it just made me a better kind of player (and) a better quarterback because of it."

Levis understands that he has his fair share of doubters, both inside and out of the league. Yet he knows he's in exactly the right place this week to solidify himself as a high draft pick and possibly as the first quarterback taken. All it takes is the right team to be enamored with his fiery traits -- namely that bazooka arm and the bravado to match.