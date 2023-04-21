Seven-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Texans pick Will Levis 2nd; Vikings trade up for Anthony Richardson

The Packers' offensive line must be at its best to protect quarterback Jordan Love and give him an effective running game. Johnson can play right guard (where he started in 2021) or tackle this fall if David Bakhtiari is able to play in 2023, then transition to the left side if the veteran moves on after the season. If the Packers aren't able to wrestle the 13th pick away from Jets GM Joe Douglas in a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they settle for New York's two second-rounders (Nos. 42 and 43) and add a pass catcher and defensive lineman.