QB prospect Bryce Young cancels remaining pre-draft visits

Bryce Young has ended the visits portion of his pre-draft process.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Alabama quarterback canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per sources informed of the situation.
Young shutting down any further visits will fuel the belief within the league that the 21-year-old QB could be the Carolina Panthers' selection at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young completed Top 30 visits with the Panthers, Houston Texans (picking at No. 2) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7).
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has been a favorite to be one of the top QBs selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, a belief that was boosted with the Panthers moving to the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears last month.
The first round of the draft kicks off in 10 days.