Texans GM Nick Caserio shoots down speculation of his departure from organization: 'I'm not leaving'

In fact, Caserio sounded like a man ready to get busy when asked about the team's plans with the second overall pick.

"We've received some calls on the No. 2 pick," he said, "so I think our job and responsibility is to listen, you know, not rule anything out, and I think whatever the end result is come Thursday, we'll be prepared to go either way.

"So if you want to quote me … Are we open for business? I would say we're open to listening. If you want to change the vocabulary a little bit. But we have received a few calls, and again I think our responsibility is to listen, to try and take the information and then just make the right decision."

That certainly sounds like a man who plans to buckle up for a busy draft season -- and perhaps field a few more trade calls along the way.