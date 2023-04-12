DeMeco Ryans: Texans not looking for franchise 'savior' with No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The assumption is the Texans will choose a quarterback No. 2 after the Carolina Panthers make their signal-caller selection at No. 1. Following the Deshaun Watson deterioration, the Texans have been without an obvious franchise quarterback for two years. Davis Mills, a 2021 third-round pick, showed flashes of promise but ultimately projects as a long-term backup rather than a franchise-lifting starter.

The expectation is that whoever is selected No. 2 will turn around a franchise that has been rebuilding for years.

In his first head coaching gig, Ryans was asked how he removes some of the weight of those expectations.

"I let them know from the start there is no pressure," he said. "That's it. I'm not putting pressure on a guy to come in and just because where you're picked in the draft, it's unfair to say that a guy is the leader of an organization and he hasn't played one snap for our team."

In theory, the Texans could allow their presumed rookie QB time to acclimate, opening the season with Mills or veteran Case Keenum under center. In practicality, that rarely happens, particularly with top-five picks, and given the makeup of Houston's roster, it would behoove the franchise's long-term success to get a rookie reps out of the gate.

Ryans noted that starting any QB depends on the player's mental makeup.