Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin, saving $13.14M on salary cap

A former Pro Bowl cornerback is headed for the open market.
Following two seasons in Duval, Shaquill Griffin is being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday.
Griffin's release will save the Jags $13.14 million on the salary cap ahead of the new league year kicking off on March 15.
Just 27 years old, Griffin should draw interest in a somewhat shallow CB market led by James Bradberry, Jamel Dean and Cameron Sutton.
Griffin departs Duval after two seasons, but his 2022 campaign was cut to five games due to a back injury. He began his career as a 2017 NFL Draft third-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. Griffin played four seasons in the Emerald City, becoming a starter as a rookie and collecting a Pro Bowl bid in 2019, before signing a three-year, $44.5 million deal with Jacksonville in 2021.
Solid against the run and in coverage, Griffin could be a pleasant addition for a cornerback-needy squad provided he's fully healthy.