Around the NFL

Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin, saving $13.14M on salary cap

Published: Mar 08, 2023 at 04:05 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

A former Pro Bowl cornerback is headed for the open market.

Following two seasons in Duval, Shaquill Griffin is being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Wednesday.

Griffin's release will save the Jags $13.14 million on the salary cap ahead of the new league year kicking off on March 15.

Just 27 years old, Griffin should draw interest in a somewhat shallow CB market led by James Bradberry, Jamel Dean and Cameron Sutton.

Related Links

Griffin departs Duval after two seasons, but his 2022 campaign was cut to five games due to a back injury. He began his career as a 2017 NFL Draft third-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. Griffin played four seasons in the Emerald City, becoming a starter as a rookie and collecting a Pro Bowl bid in 2019, before signing a three-year, $44.5 million deal with Jacksonville in 2021.

Solid against the run and in coverage, Griffin could be a pleasant addition for a cornerback-needy squad provided he's fully healthy.

Related Content

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins ignoring trade rumors: 'We just been keeping our head down'

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has heard the rumblings regarding his future and he's ignoring it for the time being. "Obviously, you know, I've been hearing a lot of trade talks," Hopkins told A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show. "I take things day for day, man. I don't look forward to the future. I live in the present moment."

news

Calvin Ridley pens letter after reinstatement: 'I made the worst mistake of my life by gambling on football'

After getting fully reinstated into the NFL this week, Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley expressed his regret betting on NFL games in an article he wrote on The Players' Tribune.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones affirms expectations that come with $160M contract: 'I've always felt that responsibility'

Newly signed Giants QB Daniel Jones expressed his satisfaction with agreeing to a contract that not only kept him in New York but allowed the team to keep star running back Saquon Barkley.

news

Doug Pederson, Jaguars ready for eventual Trevor Lawrence extension: 'We know what the future holds'

Trevor Lawrence isn't eligible for a contract extension until after the 2023 season, but that isn't stopping the Jaguars from budgeting for that eventual hefty payday.

news

Pete Carroll says Geno Smith's deal won't preclude Seahawks from drafting QB with No. 5 pick

The Seahawks locked starting QB Geno Smith down this week with a three-year contract worth up to $105 million. The deal, however, doesn't change the reality that Seattle could draft a quarterback with the No. 5 overall pick.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott looking forward to his next extension: 'When that time comes, it will happen'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott says he is looking "forward to an extension" with the Cowboys when it's time.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants, QB Daniel Jones agree to four-year, $160 million contract

The New York Giants and QB Daniel Jones have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth up to $160 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Giants applying non-exclusive franchise tag to RB Saquon Barkley

With QB Daniel Jones coming to an agreement on a long-term extension, the Giants are applying the franchise tag to running back Saquon Barkley, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

news

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on QB Lamar Jackson on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE