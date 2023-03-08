Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin, saving $13.14M on salary cap

Griffin departs Duval after two seasons, but his 2022 campaign was cut to five games due to a back injury. He began his career as a 2017 NFL Draft third-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks. Griffin played four seasons in the Emerald City, becoming a starter as a rookie and collecting a Pro Bowl bid in 2019, before signing a three-year, $44.5 million deal with Jacksonville in 2021.