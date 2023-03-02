Jaguars expected to place franchise tag on TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram produced career-high numbers while on a one-year prove-it deal with the Jaguars in 2022.
Jacksonville is ensuring the tight end won't hit free agency as the two sides try and hammer out a long-term resolution.
The Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram should a long-term deal not get done before March 7's franchise-tag deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.
Engram would make $11.345 million in 2023 under the non-exclusive tag, per Over The Cap.
Playing in all 17 games for the playoff-bound Jaguars in 2022, Engram proved to be a reliable option for Trevor Lawrence amid the quarterback's breakout season. Engram generated a career-high 73 receptions for 766 yards (four touchdowns), ranking third on the team behind receivers Christian Kirk (84 receptions, 1,108 yards) and Zay Jones (82 receptions, 823 yards).
In the Wild Card Round, Engram led the team with 93 yards receiving (seven receptions) and scored the Jaguars' first touchdown late in the first half, which prompted Jacksonville's historic 27-point comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The season ended with a 27-20 defeat to the eventual Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs, but Doug Pederson's first season as Jaguars head coach was a rousing success, and Engram's performance played a significant role.
Engram expressed his interest in remaining with Jacksonville on Feb. 21, saying the feeling was mutual. That conclusion remains in play until the franchise tag period ends on March 7.