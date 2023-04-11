Rhett Lewis 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bijan Robinson cracks top 10; Ravens add another wide receiver

The Bears clearly signaled their intention to build around Justin Fields as their QB1 when they traded out of the first pick. So, how do you best support the third-year signal-caller? With playmakers and protectors. They got the former in the trade with Carolina, adding an established stud in receiver D.J. Moore. Now they snag the latter, picking the best offensive lineman in this class in Skoronski. Staying in the state of Illinois, the Northwestern product offers position versatility along the line, giving Chicago flexibility in simply getting its best five players out in front of Fields.