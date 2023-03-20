Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on trading up to No. 1: 'We wanted to be in position to get a QB'

And this potentially is a big week for draft QB movement. Free agency has slowed considerably since the new league year began last Wednesday, especially at that position, and three of the four quarterback prospects roundly considered to be the best -- Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis -- all will be showcased at their pro days this week. Florida's Anthony Richardson will have his pro day next week on March 30.

The Carolina brass will be represented at all four. Reich added that he could imagine all four also being part of the Panthers' allotted 30 pre-draft prospect visits to the team's facility. However, they're clearly going into the final stretch with a leaderboard, even if it could change.

"We're still going through the process right now," Fitterer said. "Obviously, we have our ideas -- you're not going to make a move like that without having that pretty much cemented – but now we're going through the process of talking to players and really getting to know them.

"... We had a snapshot at the combine where we had 18 minutes talking to them. But really, we want to get to know them, what drives them, who's supporting them, who's in their family, so this is an important time going through this process. But we do feel good about the group up top."

For what it's worth, Fitterer indicated that he's not received any calls on trading the first pick. In the hours following the deal with the Bears, reports indicated that Carolina was prepared to move back down in the draft if needed. All options likely remain open now, but Fitterer's admission might suggest that the Panthers will need to be prepared to make a selection at No. 1, no matter what else they glean about the quartet between now and when Round 1 starts on April 27.

Fitterer also said that Reich never put limitations on the type of quarterback they should covet. Reich has predominantly coached bigger pocket-type passers in the past, with a few exceptions. But that won't take, say, the 5-foot-10, 204-pound Young out of consideration.

"Don't read into that," Reich said about his past experience with taller QBs, noting that he had a good grade on the 5-foot-11 Russell Wilson coming out of college in 2012.

So what kind of quarterback is Reich seeking? He joked that revealing his criteria might be "like giving the proprietary formula for Kentucky Fried Chicken."

KFC's 11 herbs and spices recipe remains one of the universe's great unknowns. Reich listed nearly as many qualities he studies in prospective QBs, keeping that list as opaque as possible while explaining some of his methodology for the process. He twice put emphasis on finding playmakers.