2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young measures in at 5-foot-10 1/8, 204 pounds

Published: Mar 04, 2023 at 09:47 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine's biggest mystery is over: Bryce Young's measurements have dropped.

The Alabama quarterback, whose size has been a matter of conjecture in the run-up to the combine, officially measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Historically speaking, Young is expected to be the lightest quarterback to be drafted in Round 1 in decades. Among first-round QBs in recent years, the closest size comps are Kyler Murray (5-10, 207 pounds), who was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and Johnny Manziel (6-0, 207 pounds), who was drafted 22nd overall in 2014.

Young has a different play style than either, though, and NFL evaluators have rated him highly while knowing he was never going to measure anywhere close to typical dimensions for the position.

On Friday, Young met with combine media and respectfully downplayed his lack of height and slighter build.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said. "I know who I am. I know what I can do."

Young's two-year résumé as Bama's starter certainly holds up against those of the other top QB prospects in this class, winning 23 of his 27 starts, throwing for 80 touchdowns (to only 21 interceptions) and taking home the Heisman Trophy in the 2021 season. Although Young apparently isn't throwing at the combine, he's expected to do so at one of Alabama's two pro days in the coming weeks.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah rates Young as his No. 3 overall prospect. While acknowledging that Young's "narrow frame raises concerns about his durability at the next level," Jeremiah also notes that Young "can avoid free rushers and extend plays, always keeping his eyes up to capitalize down the field with his arm" and "will take the free yards with his legs when necessary," which should reduce some of the size concerns.

And when April rolls around, we'll find out just how much Young's size matters -- or doesn't matter -- in the eyes of NFL decision-makers.

