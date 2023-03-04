2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young measures in at 5-foot-10 1/8, 204 pounds

Young has a different play style than either, though, and NFL evaluators have rated him highly while knowing he was never going to measure anywhere close to typical dimensions for the position.

On Friday, Young met with combine media and respectfully downplayed his lack of height and slighter build.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young said. "I know who I am. I know what I can do."

Young's two-year résumé as Bama's starter certainly holds up against those of the other top QB prospects in this class, winning 23 of his 27 starts, throwing for 80 touchdowns (to only 21 interceptions) and taking home the Heisman Trophy in the 2021 season. Although Young apparently isn't throwing at the combine, he's expected to do so at one of Alabama's two pro days in the coming weeks.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah rates Young as his No. 3 overall prospect. While acknowledging that Young's "narrow frame raises concerns about his durability at the next level," Jeremiah also notes that Young "can avoid free rushers and extend plays, always keeping his eyes up to capitalize down the field with his arm" and "will take the free yards with his legs when necessary," which should reduce some of the size concerns.