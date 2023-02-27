QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Bryce Young waiting for pro day

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has all four signal-callers in his Top 50 prospects heading into the combine and has each being selected within the top-18 picks of his latest mock draft.

Young, the No. 3 overall prospect spot in Jeremiah's ranking and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions this past season with the Crimson Tide.

Stroud finished second in the nation in passing touchdowns (41), with 3,688 yards and six interceptions. In the College Football Semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs, Stroud threw for four touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards in the loss.

Richardson completed his sophomore season with the Gators throwing for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson opted not to play in Florida's Las Vegas Bowl game versus Oregon State in order to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.