QBs C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson to throw at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine; Bryce Young waiting for pro day

Published: Feb 27, 2023 at 07:12 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

What each top quarterback prospect will be doing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine became clearer on Monday morning.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson will throw at the combine while Bryce Young will wait to throw for his Alabama pro day, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning, per sources.

Rapoport adds that although Young is long past his AC joint injury from the 2022 season, the 21-year-old will only be doing interviews in Indianapolis this week.

Richardson plans to partake in all testing and drills in addition to throwing, per Pelissero.

Kentucky QB Will Levis will also be throwing at the combine, per Rapoport

The throwing sessions for QB prospects are scheduled for Saturday, March 4.

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has all four signal-callers in his Top 50 prospects heading into the combine and has each being selected within the top-18 picks of his latest mock draft.

Young, the No. 3 overall prospect spot in Jeremiah's ranking and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions this past season with the Crimson Tide.

Stroud finished second in the nation in passing touchdowns (41), with 3,688 yards and six interceptions. In the College Football Semifinal against the Georgia Bulldogs, Stroud threw for four touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards in the loss.

Richardson completed his sophomore season with the Gators throwing for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson opted not to play in Florida's Las Vegas Bowl game versus Oregon State in order to prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Network will have more than 50 hours of live coverage from Lucas Oil Stadium for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, beginning Thursday, March 2.

Here's more NFL Scouting Combine news as prospects begin arriving on Monday:

  • Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter will do interviews and his physical in Indianapolis but is electing to do his workout at UGA's pro day, per Rapoport.
  • Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson is progressing well in his recovery from a fractured foot and is preparing to bench press at this week's combine, per Pelissero. It was the only event Wilson could work on with a walking boot on, which he has since shed, according to Pelissero, but the 22-year-old just started ramping up workouts two weeks ago and plans to wait until his pro day to do drills and testing. per sources. Wilson attended this year's Senior Bowl, meeting with decision-makers from almost every team with top-10 picks, per Pelissero.
  • Ole Miss running back Zach Evans won't be participating in drills because of a minor hamstring strain, Pelissero reports, per source. The plan is to do everything at his pro day, per Pelissero.
  • Boise State safety JL Skinner, projected as a Day 2 pick who was expected to perform well at the Scouting Combine, tore his pec in training Friday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. Skinner will interview with teams this week but can't do any drills. His surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache next week, per Garafolo.
  • LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy, a projected Day 2 Draft pick, will run his 40 and do his broad and vertical jumps at his pro day instead of the Scouting Combine after tweaking his hamstring in training, Garafolo reports, per his agent.
  • Boston College WR Zay Flowers added 13 pounds of muscle after completing his training at PER4ORM in South Florida, per Pelissero.

