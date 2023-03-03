2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Michigan's DJ Turner II blazes 4.26-second 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS -- The early leader in the 40-yard-dash battle at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II with a time of 4.26 seconds.

The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Turner was expected to run well, entering the combine as one of the favorites in the 40. He opted not to run a second 40-yard dash after his blazing first attempt on Friday.

Vikings CB Kalon Barnes led all 2022 combine attendees with a time of 4.23 seconds, followed by Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen, who ran a 4.26. Only Barnes, Chris Johnson (4.24; 2008) and John Ross (4.22; 2017) have posted a faster 40 time at the combine than Turner's since 2003.

Turner's size -- along with sub-31-inch arms -- is considered below average. Some might project him to play inside in the NFL, as a slot corner. But Turner's obvious athleticism and competitiveness as a player put him in play for a Day 2 selection.