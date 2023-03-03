2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Michigan's DJ Turner II blazes 4.26-second 40-yard dash

INDIANAPOLIS -- The early leader in the 40-yard-dash battle at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II with a time of 4.26 seconds.
The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Turner was expected to run well, entering the combine as one of the favorites in the 40. He opted not to run a second 40-yard dash after his blazing first attempt on Friday.
Vikings CB Kalon Barnes led all 2022 combine attendees with a time of 4.23 seconds, followed by Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen, who ran a 4.26. Only Barnes, Chris Johnson (4.24; 2008) and John Ross (4.22; 2017) have posted a faster 40 time at the combine than Turner's since 2003.
Other top finishers among cornerbacks at this year's event included Maryland's Jakorian Bennett (4.30) and Deonte Banks (4.35), Mississippi State's Emmanuel Forbes (4.35), Georgia's Kelee Ringo (4.36), South Carolina's Darius Rush (4.36) and Oregon's Christian Gonzalez (4.38). Those were the only players who ran faster than Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith, who hit a stunning 4.39 seconds on Thursday.
Turner's size -- along with sub-31-inch arms -- is considered below average. Some might project him to play inside in the NFL, as a slot corner. But Turner's obvious athleticism and competitiveness as a player put him in play for a Day 2 selection.
The redshirt junior was a second-team All-Big Ten selection for the Wolverines in 2022, which was his first year as a full-time starter.
