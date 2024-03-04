2024 All-Combine Team, Offense: QB Michael Penix, WR Xavier Worthy showed out at Lucas Oil Stadium

Best team fits: Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders.





This was the toughest decision of the entire week for me. Tanor Bortolini crushed the testing, then went out and aced nearly every positional drill, prompting me to fill my notes with overflowing praise. He was my pick for this spot -- until Jackson Powers-Johnson mightily tossed a coach to the ground in the screen drill, confirming my thoughts about the pivot in one motion. Ultimately, this comes down to a comparison of different styles. Bortolini will thrive in schemes that ask him to fill a Jason Kelce-like role, getting out in front on long pulls and working to the second level in zone schemes. Powers-Johnson, meanwhile, fits more of a traditional mold, one of sheer size and power. His college tape suggests he can also work to second level, too, and he was excellent in every drill he completed in on Sunday -- he just isn't quite as fleet of foot as Bortolini. Both will make their future employers very happy, but I'm going with Powers-Johnson here because of his potential to dominate along the interior.