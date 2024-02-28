2024 NFL Scouting Combine: Who will run the fastest 40-yard dash in Indianapolis? Twenty names to know

Similar to one year ago, when Cincinnati teammates Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker made this watch list, two Cardinals backs figure to be competing for the best combine 40. Guerendo and Jordan have debated who is the fastest between them, and they now have a stage on which to settle it once and for all.





Guerendo was a three-time state champ in track (100-meter dash,, long jump and 4x100 relay) at Avon High School, coincidentally located just outside of Indianapolis. A prep star who earned an Indiana Mr. Football position award as the state’s top wide receiver, the explosive weapon converted to running back in college. After spending four years at Wisconsin, Guerendo transferred to Louisville and was a standout for the Cardinals. Don't sleep on Guerendo's speed despite the likelihood that he checks in around 220 pounds.





Jordan is also a former high school sprinter. In college, he posted kick-return touchdowns in 2021 and '22 and averaged 6.2 yards per rush attempt in 2023, with 13 TDs. If you want to see the 185-pounder cooking, check out this 72-yard TD run against Murray State