Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in first eight picks

Published: Feb 20, 2024 at 10:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

With the start of the NFL Scouting Combine just around the corner, here's my second projection of the year for Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. I'm anxious to see official testing numbers from this year's crop of prospects at the combine. We will have some risers and fallers coming out of Indianapolis, like we do every year, and then the start of free agency will further shake things up.

One thing to note before you start reading below: I'm not against making some trade projections in my final mock draft, but I won't start entertaining those potential scenarios until we get closer to the end of this process.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

There will be a lot of debate about what the Bears should do with this pick leading up to the draft, but I still think Williams makes the most sense for them here.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

I’m sure Washington will have attractive trade offers for this pick, but new general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn get their quarterback of the future.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

In this scenario, the Patriots go the veteran route to fill the need at quarterback, which frees them up to trade the No. 3 overall pick or take the uber-talented Harrison.

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

Arizona needs to get more dynamic in the passing game. A healthy Kyler Murray paired with Nabers would be fun to watch.

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

This feels like a statement pick, seeing how it'll be Jim Harbaugh’s first selection since becoming the Chargers’ head coach. Alt would take over at right tackle in short order. Keep in mind that new GM Joe Hortiz came from Baltimore, where eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden started at guard his rookie year before taking over at tackle.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

As noted above, I don’t make trade projections in mock drafts this early in the process, which is why Daniels is still available at No. 6. I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trying to move up for a quarterback, but in this scenario, Daniels falls into their lap. 

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

The Titans have a lot of needs on their roster, but landing a massive upgrade at tackle is the right way for them to go with this top-10 pick.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

A lot of people around the NFL expect the Falcons to be aggressive when it comes to finding a quarterback in this year’s draft. They could trade up or, as they do in this case, stay at No. 8 and bet on McCarthy’s traits.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

To me, it will be a home run draft for the Bears if they pick Williams at No. 1 and then land Odunze here. This would transform their offense.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

I tried to connect different players to the Jets, but I keep coming back to the same one. Fuaga is a plug-and-play right tackle.

Pick
11
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

I wouldn’t rule out the Vikings drafting a quarterback early, but I’m not sure they’ll have the ammunition to trade up for one. With Danielle Hunter heading for free agency, they address the need for pass-rush help.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

Denver is another potential landing spot for a quarterback. In this exercise, though, they complement some of the young talent in the secondary with a difference-maker up front.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Arnold is a big-time playmaker who is just scratching the surface of his potential. This would be a perfect marriage of need and talent.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for the Saints with 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning so far. New Orleans needs to readdress the tackle position. The run on Alabama players continues.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

Wiggins is going to put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine and might be drafted earlier than this slot. The Colts have proven they value traits, and this Clemson product is the big-time-traits corner in this year’s draft.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

Leonard Williams is a pending free agent, but even if the Seahawks work out a deal with him, Murphy would be a nice complement on the interior defensive line.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

The Jaguars need to get better in the secondary. Mitchell provides a nice mix of consistency, elite speed, toughness and instincts.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

File this under fits that I selfishly want to see happen. It’s highly unlikely Bowers falls this far in Round 1, but let’s just pause and dream for a moment about seeing him joining forces with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior

The Rams get one of the steadiest players in the draft. Powers-Johnson can anchor their offensive line for the next decade.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

Pittsburgh invests in the offensive line in Round 1 for the second year in a row. Fautanu fits the physical identity the Steelers are looking to create. He can play anywhere on the line, but it would be fun to watch him line up next to 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

Latu would give the Dolphins three outstanding pass rushers with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips already in place. Keep in mind: Miami could lose Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
Missouri · CB · Junior (RS)

The Eagles have to address the pass defense this offseason. Rakestraw brings playmaking ability and toughness.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via CLE)
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

Bringing in Thomas to join Nico Collins and Tank Dell, Houston would rival any team in the league for the best trio at wide receiver.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Senior

With Tyron Smith headed for free agency, the Cowboys can have 2022 first-rounder Tyler Smith man one tackle spot while Guyton takes the other.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · CB · Junior

DeJean just feels like a Packers player. He could play any position in the secondary. The speed and athleticism are legit, as we will see at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

The Bucs go with the power forward-like receiver to potentially replace Mike Evans, who is ticketed for free agency. If you want to see what Mitchell is capable of, turn on the tape of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · Edge · Senior

Robinson is a versatile, explosive lineman who had a really good week of practice at the Senior Bowl.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

The production won’t wow you, but the traits are there. The Bills could suffer some losses off the edge in free agency with contracts expiring for Leonard Floyd and A.J. Epenesa. Robinson could be the new pass-rushing partner for Greg Rousseau.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Zach Frazier
Zach Frazier
West Virginia · IOL · Senior

The Lions’ starting guards are scheduled to reach free agency this offseason, and this feels like Dan Campbell’s type of player. Frazier, a state-champion wrestler in high school, could step right in at guard and eventually move to center.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The Ravens have grown accustomed to seeing really talented players fall into their lap. Snagging Mims at No. 30 would qualify as another example of this.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

A left tackle at Duke, Barton would slide inside to guard and has the athleticism to do all that is required in Kyle Shanahan’s scheme.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Troy Franklin
Troy Franklin
Oregon · WR · Junior

The Chiefs get a big-time vertical complement to 2023 rookie sensation Rashee Rice.

