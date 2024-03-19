Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr.

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS





The Chargers have stressed that they want to be able to protect Justin Herbert and run the ball under Jim Harbaugh. Fuaga is the most physical blocker in the draft and would start at right guard in Year 1 before becoming the long-term right tackle. I know there are Bolts fans who want to see them pick a receiver early in Round 1, but they can get a first-round-caliber wideout in the second round this year -- and they'd also pick up a second-round pick in next year’s draft by making this projected trade with the Jets. Getting extra picks is going to be part of the building plan here, allowing Los Angeles to add starters via the draft at an affordable price after paying Herbert big bucks.