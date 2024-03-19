 Skip to main content
Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Published: Mar 19, 2024 at 08:48 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Normally, I don't introduce trades in my mocks until the final version is released on the eve of Round 1 (SEE: last year's 4.0), but it feels like the Minnesota Vikings' recent acquisition of a second first-round pick could be setting the table for a wild opening night of the draft on April 25 in Detroit. So I'm forecasting not one but two swaps in the top five of my mock draft 3.0. After all, there are no official mock draft rules, so why not have some fun. Maybe I'm going through a mid-life mock draft crisis. This is my version of buying a convertible!

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(via CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

The Bears have cleared the runway by trading Justin Fields. I’ll be stunned if Williams isn’t their choice at No. 1, and they’ve built an outstanding supporting cast for him.

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB · Sophomore (RS)

I don’t have any more clarity on this pick than I did in my last mock. The Commanders did move on from Sam Howell, and I’m sticking with Maye here.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB · Senior

I’m sure the Patriots will receive lucrative offers for this pick. At the end of the day, they need to address the most important position on the field and could do so with the third overall selection.

Pick
4
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS


Now the fun really begins. After their recent trade with the Texans, it seems the Vikings are situated to aggressively move up to draft Kirk Cousins’ replacement. The Cardinals trade down, bypassing a chance to pick the first receiver off the board, but they address the position later in Round 1 (SEE: Pick No. 23).

Pick
5
New York Jets
New York Jets
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS


The Jets are all-in with a veteran quarterback and they recently acquired two offensive tackles to shore up the O-line. They desperately need another playmaker in the passing game to complement Garrett Wilson, so they trade up to select Harrison, the top receiver in the draft and Wilson’s former Ohio State teammate.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Malik Nabers
Malik Nabers
LSU · WR · Junior

I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trading up for a quarterback this year. If they stick and pick at No. 6, adding Nabers’ playmaking ability would be a good move.

Pick
7
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT · Junior

The Titans’ experiment with Andre Dillard did not work out last season, so they select Alt to be a staple at left tackle for the next decade.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Dallas Turner
Dallas Turner
Alabama · Edge · Junior

The Falcons took care of their offense in free agency, most notably with the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. They still need to address their annual pass-rush concern.

Pick
9
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Rome Odunze
Rome Odunze
Washington · WR · Senior

The Bears could go pass rusher here after adding Keenan Allen at receiver, but I can't resist the prospect of playing Odunze alongside Allen and DJ Moore to give projected first overall pick Caleb Williams a Bengals-like receiving corps.

Pick
10
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Taliese Fuaga
Taliese Fuaga
Oregon State · OT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS


The Chargers have stressed that they want to be able to protect Justin Herbert and run the ball under Jim Harbaugh. Fuaga is the most physical blocker in the draft and would start at right guard in Year 1 before becoming the long-term right tackle. I know there are Bolts fans who want to see them pick a receiver early in Round 1, but they can get a first-round-caliber wideout in the second round this year -- and they'd also pick up a second-round pick in next year’s draft by making this projected trade with the Jets. Getting extra picks is going to be part of the building plan here, allowing Los Angeles to add starters via the draft at an affordable price after paying Herbert big bucks.

Pick
11
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jared Verse
Jared Verse
Florida State · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


The Cardinals trade back and still get an elite edge rusher in Verse.

Pick
12
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Georgia · TE · Junior

I know tight end is not a pressing need for the Broncos, but this is a "best player available" situation. They can deploy Bowers in the slot, similar to the way Sean Payton utilized Michael Thomas in New Orleans.

Pick
13
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix Jr.
Washington · QB · Senior

The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to compete against Aidan O’Connell. However, I don’t think those two quarterbacks have the ceiling that Penix does in the NFL. There’s an assumption that Penix is more of a second-rounder, but I believe his skill set is a unique fit for the Raiders’ style of play.

Pick
14
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)

2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning has not worked out for the Saints. Fashanu is the new solution at left tackle.

Pick
15
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Quinyon Mitchell
Quinyon Mitchell
Toledo · CB · Senior

I’ll always look to connect the Colts to toolsy prospects. Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and he was phenomenal at the Senior Bowl.

Pick
16
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Troy Fautanu
Troy Fautanu
Washington · OT · Senior

Fautanu reunites with Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who was his OC at UW. Fautanu can play tackle, but he would slide in at guard as a rookie with the 'Hawks.

Pick
17
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Terrion Arnold
Terrion Arnold
Alabama · CB · Sophomore (RS)

Arnold plays much faster than he timed at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.50 40-yard dash). He can line up inside and outside for Jacksonville.

Pick
18
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
JC Latham
JC Latham
Alabama · OT · Junior

Addressing offensive tackle is a must for the Bengals. In a draft that is stacked at the position, they should be able to stay patient and have a talented player fall to them.

Pick
19
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu
UCLA · Edge · Senior

I think adding a complementary edge rusher makes a lot of sense, with 2023 rookie sensation Kobie Turner the main man in the middle following Aaron Donald’s retirement. Latu is the most natural pass rusher in the class.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Guyton
Tyler Guyton
Oklahoma · OT · Junior (RS)

The Steelers have undergone a complete makeover at quarterback, but they still need an upgrade at tackle to play opposite last year’s first-round pick, Broderick Jones.

Pick
21
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Graham Barton
Graham Barton
Duke · IOL · Senior

The Dolphins have endured a lot of losses in free agency, including on the interior of the offensive line. Barton has legitimate five-position flexibility.

Pick
22
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Nate Wiggins
Nate Wiggins
Clemson · CB · Junior

The Eagles' pass defense was atrocious last season. Wiggins is the most natural cover man in this year’s draft.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via CLE through HOU)
Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.
LSU · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS


The Cardinals passed on a chance to pick a receiver at No. 4 in this scenario, but they still land a premier pass catcher after trading down.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Jackson Powers-Johnson
Oregon · IOL · Junior

Eleven years ago, the Cowboys took center Travis Frederick near the bottom of the first round and that worked out well. They go back to the same formula with Powers-Johnson.

Pick
25
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Amarius Mims
Amarius Mims
Georgia · OT · Junior

The Packers have moved on from injury-riddled LT David Bakhtiari. I could still see Green Bay going in several different directions with this pick, but Mims’ upside would be very tempting here.

Pick
26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson
Missouri · Edge · Senior

Robinson offers versatility, physicality and athleticism to the Bucs’ front. He would be a great complement to one of the best sleeper picks in last year’s draft, third-rounder YaYa Diaby.

Pick
27
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
(via HOU)
Byron Murphy II
Byron Murphy II
Texas · DT · Junior

The Cardinals make the last of their three first-round picks in this projection and get the best interior pass rusher in the draft class. So, in this scenario, they wrap up Round 1 with arguably the best outside and inside pass rushers available and a receiver who offers as much upside as any pass catcher in this prospect crop.

Pick
28
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jer'Zhan Newton
Jer'Zhan Newton
Illinois · DT · Senior

Buffalo gets some help for the interior D-line with Newton. Florida State’s Braden Fiske and Michigan’s Kris Jenkins could be DT possibilities here, too.

Pick
29
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Kool-Aid McKinstry
Alabama · CB · Junior

This was a tough call for me, deciding between McKinstry and Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. The Lions end up going with the talented outside cornerback to pair with his former Alabama teammate, slot corner Brian Branch.

Pick
30
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean
Iowa · CB · Junior

Baltimore has a knack for watching tough, smart and versatile players fall into its lap. We see it happen once again with DeJean, who comes from a noted Ravens factory at the University of Iowa, the alma mater of current Raven Tyler Linderbaum and former Ravens Geno Stone and Marshal Yanda.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Chop Robinson
Chop Robinson
Penn State · Edge · Junior

The 49ers signed Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos to join Nick Bosa, but they love to have a deep rotation of pass rushers to keep players fresh. Robinson has the best get-off in the class, and that’s the hallmark of a Kris Kocurek-coached defensive line.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Adonai Mitchell
Adonai Mitchell
Texas · WR · Junior

A lot of people might expect to see Mitchell’s Texas teammate, Xavier Worthy, go here, but I feel like the Chiefs got their version of Worthy by signing Hollywood Brown. Mitchell gives Kansas City more size and physicality without sacrificing a speed element.

