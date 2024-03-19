Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL mock draft 3.0: Vikings go get J.J. McCarthy; Jets jump for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Normally, I don't introduce trades in my mocks until the final version is released on the eve of Round 1 (SEE: last year's 4.0), but it feels like the Minnesota Vikings' recent acquisition of a second first-round pick could be setting the table for a wild opening night of the draft on April 25 in Detroit. So I'm forecasting not one but two swaps in the top five of my mock draft 3.0. After all, there are no official mock draft rules, so why not have some fun. Maybe I'm going through a mid-life mock draft crisis. This is my version of buying a convertible!
The Bears have cleared the runway by trading Justin Fields. I’ll be stunned if Williams isn’t their choice at No. 1, and they’ve built an outstanding supporting cast for him.
I don’t have any more clarity on this pick than I did in my last mock. The Commanders did move on from Sam Howell, and I’m sticking with Maye here.
I’m sure the Patriots will receive lucrative offers for this pick. At the end of the day, they need to address the most important position on the field and could do so with the third overall selection.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH ARIZONA CARDINALS
Now the fun really begins. After their recent trade with the Texans, it seems the Vikings are situated to aggressively move up to draft Kirk Cousins’ replacement. The Cardinals trade down, bypassing a chance to pick the first receiver off the board, but they address the position later in Round 1 (SEE: Pick No. 23).
PROJECTED TRADE WITH LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
The Jets are all-in with a veteran quarterback and they recently acquired two offensive tackles to shore up the O-line. They desperately need another playmaker in the passing game to complement Garrett Wilson, so they trade up to select Harrison, the top receiver in the draft and Wilson’s former Ohio State teammate.
I wouldn’t rule out the Giants trading up for a quarterback this year. If they stick and pick at No. 6, adding Nabers’ playmaking ability would be a good move.
The Titans’ experiment with Andre Dillard did not work out last season, so they select Alt to be a staple at left tackle for the next decade.
The Falcons took care of their offense in free agency, most notably with the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. They still need to address their annual pass-rush concern.
The Bears could go pass rusher here after adding Keenan Allen at receiver, but I can't resist the prospect of playing Odunze alongside Allen and DJ Moore to give projected first overall pick Caleb Williams a Bengals-like receiving corps.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH NEW YORK JETS
The Chargers have stressed that they want to be able to protect Justin Herbert and run the ball under Jim Harbaugh. Fuaga is the most physical blocker in the draft and would start at right guard in Year 1 before becoming the long-term right tackle. I know there are Bolts fans who want to see them pick a receiver early in Round 1, but they can get a first-round-caliber wideout in the second round this year -- and they'd also pick up a second-round pick in next year’s draft by making this projected trade with the Jets. Getting extra picks is going to be part of the building plan here, allowing Los Angeles to add starters via the draft at an affordable price after paying Herbert big bucks.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
The Cardinals trade back and still get an elite edge rusher in Verse.
I know tight end is not a pressing need for the Broncos, but this is a "best player available" situation. They can deploy Bowers in the slot, similar to the way Sean Payton utilized Michael Thomas in New Orleans.
The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew to compete against Aidan O’Connell. However, I don’t think those two quarterbacks have the ceiling that Penix does in the NFL. There’s an assumption that Penix is more of a second-rounder, but I believe his skill set is a unique fit for the Raiders’ style of play.
2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning has not worked out for the Saints. Fashanu is the new solution at left tackle.
I’ll always look to connect the Colts to toolsy prospects. Mitchell ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and he was phenomenal at the Senior Bowl.
Fautanu reunites with Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who was his OC at UW. Fautanu can play tackle, but he would slide in at guard as a rookie with the 'Hawks.
Arnold plays much faster than he timed at the NFL Scouting Combine (4.50 40-yard dash). He can line up inside and outside for Jacksonville.
Addressing offensive tackle is a must for the Bengals. In a draft that is stacked at the position, they should be able to stay patient and have a talented player fall to them.
I think adding a complementary edge rusher makes a lot of sense, with 2023 rookie sensation Kobie Turner the main man in the middle following Aaron Donald’s retirement. Latu is the most natural pass rusher in the class.
The Steelers have undergone a complete makeover at quarterback, but they still need an upgrade at tackle to play opposite last year’s first-round pick, Broderick Jones.
The Dolphins have endured a lot of losses in free agency, including on the interior of the offensive line. Barton has legitimate five-position flexibility.
The Eagles' pass defense was atrocious last season. Wiggins is the most natural cover man in this year’s draft.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH MINNESOTA VIKINGS
The Cardinals passed on a chance to pick a receiver at No. 4 in this scenario, but they still land a premier pass catcher after trading down.
Eleven years ago, the Cowboys took center Travis Frederick near the bottom of the first round and that worked out well. They go back to the same formula with Powers-Johnson.
The Packers have moved on from injury-riddled LT David Bakhtiari. I could still see Green Bay going in several different directions with this pick, but Mims’ upside would be very tempting here.
Robinson offers versatility, physicality and athleticism to the Bucs’ front. He would be a great complement to one of the best sleeper picks in last year’s draft, third-rounder YaYa Diaby.
The Cardinals make the last of their three first-round picks in this projection and get the best interior pass rusher in the draft class. So, in this scenario, they wrap up Round 1 with arguably the best outside and inside pass rushers available and a receiver who offers as much upside as any pass catcher in this prospect crop.
Buffalo gets some help for the interior D-line with Newton. Florida State’s Braden Fiske and Michigan’s Kris Jenkins could be DT possibilities here, too.
This was a tough call for me, deciding between McKinstry and Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson. The Lions end up going with the talented outside cornerback to pair with his former Alabama teammate, slot corner Brian Branch.
Baltimore has a knack for watching tough, smart and versatile players fall into its lap. We see it happen once again with DeJean, who comes from a noted Ravens factory at the University of Iowa, the alma mater of current Raven Tyler Linderbaum and former Ravens Geno Stone and Marshal Yanda.
The 49ers signed Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos to join Nick Bosa, but they love to have a deep rotation of pass rushers to keep players fresh. Robinson has the best get-off in the class, and that’s the hallmark of a Kris Kocurek-coached defensive line.
A lot of people might expect to see Mitchell’s Texas teammate, Xavier Worthy, go here, but I feel like the Chiefs got their version of Worthy by signing Hollywood Brown. Mitchell gives Kansas City more size and physicality without sacrificing a speed element.