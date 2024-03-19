Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to one-year contract

Trent Brown's meandering NFL journey has led him to a new place: Cincinnati.
The veteran tackle plans to sign a one-year deal with the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. The team later announced the signing.
Brown is spending Tuesday visiting Cincinnati, where he will step in as Joe Burrow's new right tackle following Jonah Williams' departure.
Brown brings with him nine years of playing experience in a career that began as a seventh-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers, included a trade to New England, a handsome four-year deal with the Raiders and a return to the Patriots. He's filled a number of roles with the Patriots, but has struggled to remain available for most of the last half-decade, falling short of 600 snaps in four of his last five seasons.
Despite his health difficulties, Brown has played well when available, earning an 11th-place finish in overall offensive grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.
With snaps taken at both tackle positions in the last few years, Brown has demonstrated capability to fill a team's need at more than one spot, making him an attractive option for the Bengals, who have left tackle solved thanks to the presence of Orlando Brown Jr., but needed a trustworthy blocker opposite him to keep Burrow upright after the quarterback saw his 2023 season hindered and ultimately ended due to injury.
"That's what I do best," Brown said of his ability to play either tackle position, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. "I think that's why I'm here. You won't find another tackle in the league or game of football that does that better than me. I have a unique set of skills that way."
Brown turns 31 in April, meaning his signing with the Bengals is nothing more than a stopgap solution for 2024. The Bengals are in the business of winning now, though, making for a good fit for both parties.