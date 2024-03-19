Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to one-year contract

Despite his health difficulties, Brown has played well when available, earning an 11th-place finish in overall offensive grade in 2023, per Pro Football Focus.

With snaps taken at both tackle positions in the last few years, Brown has demonstrated capability to fill a team's need at more than one spot, making him an attractive option for the Bengals, who have left tackle solved thanks to the presence of Orlando Brown Jr., but needed a trustworthy blocker opposite him to keep Burrow upright after the quarterback saw his 2023 season hindered and ultimately ended due to injury.

"That's what I do best," Brown said of his ability to play either tackle position, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. "I think that's why I'm here. You won't find another tackle in the league or game of football that does that better than me. I have a unique set of skills that way."