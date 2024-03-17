Justin Fields trade fallout: Winners/losers from blockbuster QB deal between Bears and Steelers

The last week could not have been easy for Fields as everyone from Kirk Cousins to Nathan Peterman landed a new job and he was left waiting. Once it became clear that there would be no starting opportunity for him, he landed in the perfect spot to re-start his career. Wilson is signed for just one year, which -- assuming Wilson remains the starter -- can be viewed as an apprenticeship for Fields while the Steelers now have the rights to his fifth-year option. Plus, he lands on a team with a top defense, a solid running attack and an offense that uses the run and play action passes, which should simplify the game for Fields. Fields is just 25 and coming off the best season of his career and now has real hope that he will have a future.