 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 02:18 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry has a new battle royal storyline.

Former Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen is signing with Pittsburgh on a three-year-deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

Queen's deal is expected to be worth up to $41 million, per Rapoport. At $13.6 million per season, his salary ranks seventh-most among current inside linebackers. 

For Pittsburgh, the hope is that he'll fill a big void in the middle of their defense that has largely been unfilled since Ryan Shazier's career-ending injury in 2017. The Steelers were gutted by injuries at the position, losing both Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander last season.

Related Links

The 6-foot, 230-pound Queen -- still only 24 years old -- is coming off his best season to date. He totaled 133 tackles (nine for losses), 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, being named to his first Pro Bowl as well as earning second-team All Pro honors. Queen has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, starting all 67 regular-season contests for Baltimore.

The Ravens declined Queen's fifth-year option a year ago and ended up giving his fellow linebacker, Roquan Smith, a lucrative extension after trading for Smith from the Bears. That appeared to signal a likely exit for Queen, Baltimore's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the budget tightened after new contracts for Smith and Lamar Jackson, among others.

Some thought Queen might follow new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald to Seattle after the former Ravens defensive coordinator oversaw Queen's breakout season. Instead, he'll stay in the division and get the chance to remind his former team twice per season what it'll miss.

Queen's exit from Baltimore comes on the same day the Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry. The newest Steelers LB's directive will be trying to stop King Henry twice a year against his former team.

Related Content

news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.
news

Jaylon Johnson: Bears' locker room mature enough to handle Justin Fields trade

Corner Jaylon Johnson, one of those Bears players who has supported retaining Justin Fields, said Monday that the club is mature enough to handle the QB change.
news

Rams finalizing three-year deal to sign CB Darious Williams

The Los Angeles Rams are finalizing a three-year deal to sign cornerback Darious Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Vikings expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to sign veteran quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.
news

Jets signing QB Tyrod Taylor as veteran backup

Tyrod Taylor is set for his third tenure in New York, this time agreeing to terms with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.  