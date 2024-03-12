Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The 6-foot, 230-pound Queen -- still only 24 years old -- is coming off his best season to date. He totaled 133 tackles (nine for losses), 3.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, being named to his first Pro Bowl as well as earning second-team All Pro honors. Queen has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, starting all 67 regular-season contests for Baltimore.

The Ravens declined Queen's fifth-year option a year ago and ended up giving his fellow linebacker, Roquan Smith, a lucrative extension after trading for Smith from the Bears. That appeared to signal a likely exit for Queen, Baltimore's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, with the budget tightened after new contracts for Smith and Lamar Jackson, among others.

Some thought Queen might follow new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald to Seattle after the former Ravens defensive coordinator oversaw Queen's breakout season. Instead, he'll stay in the division and get the chance to remind his former team twice per season what it'll miss.