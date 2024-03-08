 Skip to main content
Steelers releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

Published: Mar 08, 2024 at 11:35 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are pulling the plug on the Patrick Peterson experiment.

The Steelers are releasing the veteran cornerback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source informed of the decision.

ESPN first reported the news.

The move comes as little surprise, with the 33-year-old corner set to count $9.775 million against the salary cap. The release saves Pittsburgh $6.85 million on the cap with $2.925 million in dead money.

Peterson said on his podcast last month that he hoped to remain in Pittsburgh, but the "question is" whether the Steelers still wanted him. Friday, we got the answer -- at least at his current cost.

Peterson played all 17 games in his lone season in Pittsburgh, generating 42 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. Frankly, he performed as well as one would expect a 13-year corner to play -- holding his own for the most part but getting picked on at times. Down the stretch, with a banged-up secondary, Peterson moved to safety for the final four games of the regular season. He noted that he wouldn't be against a switch to safety moving forward in the right situation.  

The Steelers need to get younger on defense, particularly in the secondary, so moving on from Peterson makes sense at this stage.

Peterson made it clear on his podcast last month that he wants to be a starter, which could make finding a landing spot to continue his career a trickier proposition. He might have to wait until injuries strike to find an offer that comes with significant playing time.

