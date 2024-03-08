Steelers releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

Peterson said on his podcast last month that he hoped to remain in Pittsburgh, but the "question is" whether the Steelers still wanted him. Friday, we got the answer -- at least at his current cost.

Peterson played all 17 games in his lone season in Pittsburgh, generating 42 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. Frankly, he performed as well as one would expect a 13-year corner to play -- holding his own for the most part but getting picked on at times. Down the stretch, with a banged-up secondary, Peterson moved to safety for the final four games of the regular season. He noted that he wouldn't be against a switch to safety moving forward in the right situation.

The Steelers need to get younger on defense, particularly in the secondary, so moving on from Peterson makes sense at this stage.