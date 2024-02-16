Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

"I feel great. Me and coach (Mike) Tomlin had a great conversation after the season," Peterson said. "Obviously, I know that you gotta go through your evaluations in the draft and free agency and things like that. But for me, what I was able to do in Year 13, playing different positions, coming into a new environment. I felt my season was very successful, playing 97% of my snaps. Ain't many guys in the league -- 13 years in -- in the secondary, at least that's playing 97% of their snaps -- even young guys. I've shown the ability to be durable. I've shown the ability not only to lead by example but be accountable. I told coach Tomlin at the end of the year when we had our exit meeting, I feel great. My mental is in the right place. My body is in the right place. I want to give it another shot."