Steelers DE Cameron Heyward named 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Chief among them is his foundation, The Heyward House, which he started in 2015. Among the foundation's focuses are combatting childhood hunter, supporting students and teachers, aiding childhood literacy and fighting cancer.

Throughout his career, Heyward has piled up 80.5 sacks and 647 tackles. Just as impactful as his ability to reach the ball carrier is his ability to reach kids in the community. Perhaps no better example is Cam's Kindness Week, which he held for a second year in a row this past season, During Week 8, Heyward began by visiting UPMC Children's Hospital, where he recorded a book ready to be played on patients' televisions. Later he hosted his Kindness Week Kickoff Party, playing games with kids, taking photos and above all else taking time. Throughout the week, Heyward was on the move spreading kindness: Speaking with high school kids about the adversity they've faced; touring The Caring Place, which helps kids struggling with the loss of loved ones; surprising the Westinghouse Academy football team to talk to them about achieving their goals, buying them dinner and clothes for their end-of-the-season banquet; and finally going to a Craig's Closet location, which provides young men with dress clothes for interviews and internships.

He did all this despite dealing with a groin injury that sidelined him for six weeks this past season.

In memory of his father, former NFL running back Craig "Ironhead" Heyward who died of brain cancer, Cameron Heyward started a collaboration with The Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation that led to $40,000 in Voices of Hope Scholarships being granted.

A year later, Heyward launched the aforementioned Craig's Closet, likewise inspired by his father, who owned but one suit through high school and college. A branch of The Heyward House, Craig's Closet has served more than 700 men and has 16 locations currently.

Two years later, Heyward was behind the launching of the Rufus and Judy Jordan Literacy Project, which installed five Little Free Libraries for underprivileged communities. He also created a Blessing in a Backpack program that has provided more than 9,000 meals for kids to take home over the weekend.