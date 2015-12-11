Walter Payton Man of the Year

Over the course of his 12-year career, Singletary was selected to 10-straight Pro Bowls and was an eight-time All Pro. The Hall of Fame linebacker and 1990 winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award also collected nearly 1,500 total tackles during his tenure, and finished as the team's first or second leading tackler in each of his last 11 seasons. It's no surprise, too, that on top of winning a Super Bowl following the 1985 season, Singletary also took home the Defensive Player of the Year Award.