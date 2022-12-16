Shaquille Leonard on being Colts' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: 'It was pure happiness'

"It means a lot," Leonard said. "Knowing the magnitude of the award and being a guy who loves to give back, it's definitely something I've been striving for. I was told by (Colts vice chair and owner) Kalen Jackson, and it was pure happiness. I don't announce a lot of the charitable work that I do, so to know that it doesn't go unnoticed, it's a great honor."

After losing his brother, Keivonte Waters, in 2012, Leonard fell into a "dark place," he said this week. Then, in 2015, a doctor told him that if he didn't get help, his life would change dramatically from a physical and mental standpoint. Leonard began talking about what was inside, and it "changed everything" for him.

In 2021, Leonard -- who quickly proved himself to be a key piece for the Colts, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 -- became one of the front-facing players associated with the Kicking the Stigma effort. In addition, his Maniac Foundation, which he founded with his wife, Kayla, in 2020 and is dedicated to transforming communities through education, wellness and serving families in need, launched a mental health hotline in April.

2022 has been challenging for Leonard. He underwent offseason back surgery and did not play in his first game until Week 4. A concussion kept him out in Week 5, and then after two more games, Leonard ended up on injured reserve. Later in November, he underwent his second back surgery of the calendar year, cutting his season short.

"Early in the season, I got myself into a hole because I wasn't getting the results I wanted at the time. I felt like I was really taking a beating mentally," Leonard said. "Once (interim) coach (Jeff) Saturday shut me down for the season, it gave me an opportunity to reset. Now being a month out of surgery but not having to constantly try to get back on the field, I've had time to spend with my wife and kids, and I can enjoy giving knowledge to my teammates. When I was hurt, I wasn't really able to contribute in that way. It's been a battle, but it's about finding a balance."