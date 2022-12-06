Around the NFL

2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

Published: Dec 06, 2022 at 09:01 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.

The award was first established in 1970 and was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The 2022 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Full list of nominees:

Zach Ertz
Zach Ertz
Arizona Cardinals · TE
Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom
Atlanta Falcons · G
Chuck Clark
Chuck Clark
Baltimore Ravens · S
Dion Dawkins
Dion Dawkins
Buffalo Bills · OT
Derrick Brown
Derrick Brown
Carolina Panthers · DT
Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears · CB
Sam Hubbard
Sam Hubbard
Cincinnati Bengals · DE
Joel Bitonio
Joel Bitonio
Cleveland Browns · G
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys · QB
Dalton Risner
Dalton Risner
Denver Broncos · G
Jared Goff
Jared Goff
Detroit Lions · QB
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones
Green Bay Packers · RB
Christian Kirksey
Christian Kirksey
Houston Texans · MLB
Shaquille Leonard
Shaquille Leonard
Indianapolis Colts · OLB
Tyler Shatley
Tyler Shatley
Jacksonville Jaguars · G
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs · QB
A.J. Cole
A.J. Cole
Las Vegas Raiders · P
Derwin James
Derwin James
Los Angeles Chargers · S
Tremayne Anchrum
Tremayne Anchrum
Los Angeles Rams · G
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami Dolphins · OLB
Adam Thielen
Adam Thielen
Minnesota Vikings · WR
Lawrence Guy
Lawrence Guy
New England Patriots · DE
Demario Davis
Demario Davis
New Orleans Saints · OLB
Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley
New York Giants · RB
Solomon Thomas
Solomon Thomas
New York Jets · DE
Brandon Graham
Brandon Graham
Philadelphia Eagles · DE
Cameron Heyward
Cameron Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers · NT
Arik Armstead
Arik Armstead
San Francisco 49ers · DT
Tyler Lockett
Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks · WR
William Gholston
William Gholston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · DE
Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans · RB
Charles Leno Jr.
Charles Leno Jr.
Washington Commanders · OT

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz will be 'primary backup' to Taylor Heinicke when cleared to play

Commanders coach Ron Rivera didn't entertain the thought of replacing Taylor Heinicke with Carson Wentz when the latter is medically cleared from his finger injury.

news

Bucs rookies Rachaad White, Cade Otton score clutch TDs in comeback win over Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by aged veterans, were lifted by rookies Rachaad White and Cade Otton during Monday night's come-from-behind victory over the Saints.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan on late-game collapse to Buccaneers: 'This (expletive) hurts'

The New Orleans Saints blew a 99.3% win probability in the final quarter of Monday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the collapse could spell doom for Dennis Allen.

news

Tom Brady leads record 44th fourth-quarter comeback to propel Buccaneers past Saints: 'Just like we drew it up'

Tom Brady captained yet another comeback for the ages as he threw two touchdown passes in the final three minutes to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers past the New Orleans Saints, 17-16, on Monday Night Football.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night

Vintage Tom Brady found his way and led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a furious fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur 'absolutely' wants Aaron Rodgers back for 2023

Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Monday told reporters that he'd "absolutely" want Aaron Rodgers to return in 2023 after the QB's off-handed comment following Sunday's win over the Bears.

news

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba won't play in College Playoff, intends to enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, one of college football's top talents, announced he won't play in the Buckeyes' national semifinal game against Georgia and intends to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson considered week to week with knee injury

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Lamar Jackson (knee) is "week to week," but it's "less likely" that he'll be available this coming Sunday against the Steelers.

news

Dolphins sign veteran OT Eric Fisher; Austin Jackson headed to injured reserve

Eric Fisher signed with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, the team announced. Tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) was also placed on injured reserve.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Dec. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE