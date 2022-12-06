2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL on Tuesday revealed the 32 nominees for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award -- the league's most prestigious honor.

The award was first established in 1970 and was renamed after the late Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton in 1999.

The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner's charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The 2022 winner will be revealed during NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was named the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.