Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

In his seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott has collected accolades amid the spotlight while becoming the face of America's Team.

On center stage Thursday night, Prescott was recognized with the NFL's highest acclaim.

Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

Prescott, a two-time Pro Bowler and former Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is the fourth Cowboys player to receive the Walter Payton award, following Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach (1978) and Troy Aikman (1997), and former teammate Jason Witten (2012).

Traditionally the final award of the evening, the Walter Payton Man of the Year acknowledges the NFL's best for their exceptional community endeavors off the field, as well as their distinction between the lines.

Among the 29-year-old Prescott's charitable ventures is the creation of his Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation, which focuses on colon cancer research, mental health and suicide prevention, bridging a gap between law enforcement and its communities, and assisting those faced with life-challenging adversity.

In addition to establishing his FFF Foundation, Prescott donated $1 million to improve police training and address systemic racism following the killing of George Floyd in 2020. During the spring of 2022, Prescott succeeded Staubach and joined Aikman as the co-chair of the Children's Cancer Fund Gala, which annually serves as a fundraiser for research and pediatric cancer in North Texas and throughout the country. Furthermore, Prescott partnered with fellow 2022 WPMOTY nominee Solomon Thomas of the New York Jets' The Defensive Line to provide suicide prevention training for teachers.

Prescott's long been recognized for his openness in speaking on mental health and his overall charitable efforts. This was his second year as the Cowboys' man of the year nominee and his third overall.

Now retired Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was last year's winner.

Upon receiving the Walter Payton Man of the Year, Prescott is also bestowed a $250,000 donation for the charity of his choice.

Each of the NFL's nominees for Walter Payton Man of the Year are given a $40,000 donation in their name toward a charity of their choosing.

The NFL Man of the Year harkens back to the 1970 season, when the first-year award was presented to future Hall of Famer and Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas. It was later renamed in 1999 after the late, great Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.