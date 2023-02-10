Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Breaking down the modern-era members

Now, with the Raiders taking JaMarcus Russell No. 1 overall, Thomas was either going second overall to a three-win Lions team (they went with Calvin Johnson) or third overall to a Browns team with one winning season in the previous eight campaigns. I would have gone fishing, too. (And I'm so sorry for Raiders fans who watched Megatron, Thomas, Adrian Peterson, Patrick Willis, Marshawn Lynch and, well, the next player in this article go after Russell. That's six players who are either in the Hall or were good enough to be considered.)

At any rate, yes, I was working for the NFL when Joe was drafted. I watched his entire career (during which he played almost every possible snap) and then became friends and colleagues with him. Now he's going to be immortalized in Canton. I know this is a big day for Joe, but think about what this means to me. Kidding! I couldn't be happier for him. This is a well-deserved honor for the best of his generation. It's no longer something that can be debated. He was phenomenal, and this is pretty damn exciting.