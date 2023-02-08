Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023: Predicting five modern-era inductees

Published: Feb 08, 2023 at 05:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

I want Devin Hester to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I really do. If you ask me to officially grant him entry, he's in. The problem? Nobody has asked me. I've tried. But nothing. What I do have the power to do, however, is predict which of the 15 modern-era finalists will be inducted in the Hall's Class of 2023.

As to who actually makes it in, well, we'll all find out together during NFL Honors, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, and which will air on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network. Until then, here's my best guess at the modern-era inductees:

Related Links

Joe Thomas, OT

Cleveland Browns, 2007-2017

I ranked the 28 modern-era semi-finalists in November, and Thomas was my top guy. (Well, my top non-Devin Hester guy.) Thomas was the best player at his position for a long time. He was a six-time All-Pro. He played 10,000-plus consecutive snaps. And he was on a Browns team that endured plenty of hard luck over the course of his career. Thomas deserves this. I imagine voting for him is the easy part of the process for the voters.

Darrelle Revis, CB

New York Jets, 2007-2012, 2015-16; Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2013; New England Patriots, 2014; Kansas City Chiefs, 2017

Revis is also automatic as a first-ballot finalist. Honestly, I can't imagine what the knock against Revis would be. His interception total (29) is low. But that's only because nobody wanted to throw his way. The generation who grew up playing fantasy football during his prime knows: You always hated when Revis was going up against your No. 1 wide receiver, because said receiver was going to be shut down. On top of all that, Reivs also got his Super Bowl ring as a member of the Patriots. He's in. For me, though, that's is it in terms of first-ballot guys.

Zach Thomas, LB

Miami Dolphins, 1996-2007; Dallas Cowboys, 2008

A linebacker is getting in this year. And while I wouldn't be shocked if it was Jared Allen, who generated so many memes by riding a horse to his Vikings Ring of Honor ceremony, I'm feeling Thomas in his fourth year as a finalist. There has been this weird thing where he's been overlooked despite having been a first-team All-Pro five times. FIVE TIMES. But the Hall also does seem to induct one of these long-waiting candidates every year, and I think it's Thomas in 2023.

Again, if this was my decision, I would give the nod to Patrick Willis, who earned five All-Pro nods in eight years. But Willis will take on that role of waiting for his turn.

Torry Holt, WR

St. Louis Rams, 1999-2008; Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009

The voters need to break up a logjam of wide receivers. As to which receiver makes it, your guess is as good as mine. I like Holt to finally get his recognition for being part of the Greatest Show on Turf, joining his quarterback (Kurt Warner) and fellow receiver (Isaac Bruce). But you're not going to get much of an argument from me if Andre Johnson or Reggie Wayne is given the honor. (Well, maybe a little bit of an argument if Wayne gets in before Hester, because it would feel like Super Bowl XLI all over again.)

I still favor Holt here, because he led the NFL in receiving yards twice. He also led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2003. I know Johnson led the NFL in receptions twice. But who was he fighting for targets on those Texans teams? Kevin Walter? Look, all of them are deserving, but I'm going with Torry for my final answer.

Devin Hester, WR/ST

Chicago Bears, 2006-2013; Atlanta Falcons, 2014-15; Baltimore Ravens/Seattle Seahawks, 2016

I think Hester has a real chance; I think voters will fix their mistake in not letting him be a first-ballot guy last year. I know I'm biased, being a Bears fan who was born in the Chicago suburbs, but I think it's time to make room for the greatest return man of all time. It's weird that special teams has so little representation in the Hall of Fame, given that you hear NFL coaches say they need to win in all three phases of the game all the time.

That said, I'm nervous. I will try to keep up the positive energy, but I'm nervous.

Follow Adam Rank on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Takeaways for the 15 modern-era finalists

Is Joe Thomas as close to a lock as there is in the crop of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023? Adam Rank examines the field.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ranking the 28 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 -- including first-ballot hopefuls James Harrison, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

2022 Hall of Fame Game: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Jaguars

The 2022 preseason opened up Thursday with the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. After a weather delay, the Las Vegas Raiders came out with a commanding first half en route to a 27-11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

The immense impact of Hall of Fame coach Dick Vermeil's unique superpower on my own HOF career

Ahead of Dick Vermeil's enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, Kurt Warner reflects on his former coach's greatest attribute and how it impacted the Super Bowl-winning QB's life and own HOF career.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more

Nick Shook provides a primer on this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement, including a look at the activities planned to mark Saturday's ceremony in Canton.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler among deserving members

Tony Boselli and LeRoy Butler finally made it to Canton. But where were the first-ballot candidates? Adam Rank breaks down the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Ranking the 26 semifinalists

Adam Rank provides his ranking of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 -- including first-ballot hopefuls Devin Hester, Steve Smith Sr. and DeMarcus Ware.

news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

news

Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch and 15-year NFL head coach Dick Vermeil were selected as the senior finalist and coach finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022, the Hall announced Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE