Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023: Predicting five modern-era inductees

Revis is also automatic as a first-ballot finalist. Honestly, I can't imagine what the knock against Revis would be. His interception total (29) is low. But that's only because nobody wanted to throw his way. The generation who grew up playing fantasy football during his prime knows: You always hated when Revis was going up against your No. 1 wide receiver, because said receiver was going to be shut down. On top of all that, Reivs also got his Super Bowl ring as a member of the Patriots. He's in. For me, though, that's is it in terms of first-ballot guys.