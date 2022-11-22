Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023: Ranking the 28 semifinalists

5) Steve Smith Sr., WR (Carolina Panthers, 2001-2013; Baltimore Ravens, 2014-16): I should point out that I do not only have a working relationship with Steve, but I consider him a friend. I don't want to deceive anybody. But just to make sure I'm not completely biased, I always lean on this piece written by another friend of mine, the late, great Chris Wesseling. One of my favorite times of the year is going back and enjoying that gem all over again. I'll share it another time when Steve gets the nod in February.

4) Patrick Willis, LB (San Francisco 49ers, 2007-2014): I don't get this. The Hall of Fame voters really need to explain this one to me because I don't get it. He should have been in as a first-ballot guy. Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007. First-time All-Pro five times in his eight NFL seasons. That's crazy. Sincerely, I want to know what's wrong with this man's candidacy. I dug up this story right here, which has a voter saying it's hard for a defensive player to make it to Canton without a Super Bowl ring. I kind of hope that isn't the case -- because that does hurt a lot of résumés, even if it's realistically out of the player's control -- but I get it. That said, if there is one person who should absolutely break that rule, it's Willis. He was so crazy good.

3) Darrelle Revis, CB (New York Jets, 2007-2012, 2015-16; Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2013; New England Patriots, 2014; Kansas City Chiefs, 2017): Oh, man -- Revis Island is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. There is no doubt. If Super Bowl titles really mean that much to the voters, Revis is automatic because of his one year in New England. But for me, he was the best shutdown corner I've seen since Deion Sanders. And maybe Rod Woodson. If you're getting compared in such light to Hall of Famers, you are one.

2) Joe Thomas, OT (Cleveland Browns, 2007-2017): There was no Super Bowl win for Joe. In fact, his Browns won a single game over his final two seasons in the NFL. But there is no doubt in my mind he was one of the most dominant linemen in NFL history. The guy went years without missing a snap. And he was as reliable as a Cleveland snowstorm. Six-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second-team All-Pro -- in 11 seasons. I get worried about the voters sometimes, I really do. But this seems like one they can't mess up.