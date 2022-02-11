Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Tony Boselli, LeRoy Butler among deserving members

5) LeRoy Butler was an excellent choice

I can't believe I said that as a Bears fan. I'm mildly surprised Butler made it over Ronde Barber, who I thought for sure would get a look the year after fellow former Buccaneer John Lynch made it. But the voters did the right thing with Butler, who was in his 16th year of eligibility. He had been growing on me in recent years. The Packers had some great teams in the 1990s. And it was hard to stand out in a group that included all-timers like Brett Favre, Reggie White and Sterling Sharpe. But Butler, who spent his entire NFL career (1990-2001) with the Packers, was able to do just that as the key to an excellent Green Bay secondary. He earned this.