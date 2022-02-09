Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022: Predicting the five modern-era inductees

Let me cut directly to the chase. Devin Hester is going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. That's not official or anything. It's just my prediction. But I predicted Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson would get into the Hall of Fame last year. So I think I know what I'm talking about.

The momentum is building around Hester, the extraordinary return man who boasts a record 19 career return TDs in his 11-year career, most of which he spent in Chicago (2006-2013) with other stops in Atlanta (2014-15), Baltimore (2016) and Seattle (2016). It once seemed like it was a bit controversial, but it feels more universally accepted. I was watching Michael Robinson and James Jones talk about Hester being a Hall of Famer on NFL Network's Total Access on Tuesday night. Everyone was in agreement that Hester was the best player at his position of all time (sorry, Billy "White Shoes" Johnson) and being the best at your position does provide you some perks.