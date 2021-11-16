11th annual 'NFL Honors' to be broadcast Thursday, Feb. 10 on ABC from YouTube Theater in L.A.

The 11th Annual NFL Honors -- the prime-time awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2021 season -- will air live nationally Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC from YouTube Theater at the SoFi Entertainment District in Los Angeles, it was announced today.

In addition to airing on ABC, the two-hour award show will be simulcast on ESPN+ and NFL Network.

"Every year, NFL Honors celebrates the NFL's brightest stars and greatest moments, bringing the sports and entertainment worlds together for a special night," said Mark Quenzel, senior vice president, head of Content for NFL Media. "We are thrilled to work with a new partner in ABC, ESPN and the Walt Disney Company to bring this annual event and the star power associated with it to even greater and higher levels than ever before."

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of such awards as The Associated Press' annual accolades, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented By Nationwide and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

The latest list of awards announced at NFL Honors is provided below:

AP Most Valuable Player delivered by Pizza Hut

AP Coach of the Year

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface

AP Defensive Player of the Year presented by Castrol

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

NFL Inspire Change Tribute presented by P&G

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Bud Light Celly of the Year

Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan

Deacon Jones Award

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

On Thursday, Feb. 10, NFL Honors Red Carpet Show presented by Invisalign airs at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network leading up to NFL Honors.