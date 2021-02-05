Predicting the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021: Who'll get the Canton call on Saturday?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be revealed during NFL Honors on Saturday night (9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS) -- and what a night it will be. Mostly because Tom Flores and Drew Pearson are likely to be inducted as Coach and Senior Finalists, respectively. And if they somehow aren't, I'm going to have to lecture my 5-year-old about how Flores is one of the only eligible coaches with two Super Bowl wins to not be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. How he's a pioneer, the first Latino quarterback in pro football and one of the first Latinos to be a head coach. Did I mention that he won a pair of Super Bowls as coach of the Raiders? To those of you who aren't great at math: The Raiders have three Super Bowl titles, and Flores owns two of them, which means he's got more than John Madden. And Tom is also on these sick Coors Light cans, too. As for Pearson, it was kind of rude to not include him in last year's mega class. Let's correct that.