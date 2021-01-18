Why Richard Seymour deserves a place in Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

The list of 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 is loaded with big-name stars like Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson, both first-year eligible players. But there's one finalist whose remarkable career I had a front-row seat to, and he's every bit as deserving of a gold jacket. That person is Richard Seymour.

The former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders defensive lineman has been a finalist for three straight years, and I strongly believe he should be a favorite when selectors meet Tuesday during a virtual session to select the Class of 2021. This is the first time they will cast their ballots electronically and remotely. In addition to voting on the modern-era finalists, the 48-person panel will say yes or no to Tom Flores, Bill Nunn and Drew Pearson, finalists in the coach, contributor and senior categories. The Class of 2021 -- which the selection-process bylaws state will include anywhere between four and eight honorees -- will be revealed during NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6.

It's no wonder Seymour is a three-time finalist, given everything he accomplished during his 12 NFL seasons. Seymour was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro selection, three-time Super Bowl champion and he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2000s All-Decade Team. These are the accolades that voters and fans alike size up when examining which players are HOF-worthy, but Seymour was much more than these résumé toppers.

Let's start at the very beginning. I was the Patriots' personnel director in the fall of 2000, and on the way to a game against the Indianapolis Colts, I made a stop in Lexington, Kentucky, to watch the Georgia Bulldogs play the Kentucky Wildcats. During the 2000 NFL season, it was clear that our department needed to focus on building our offensive and defensive lines in the coming offseason, through free agency or the draft. So that particular weekend presented an opportunity to see two of the top defensive linemen in the SEC: Seymour and his Georgia teammate, Marcus Stroud. What I saw that day during pregame warmups left me shaking my head.

I was in the end zone watching Seymour and Stroud put on a show before kickoff, and it was obvious they weren't trying to show off, rather they were simply preparing for the task at hand. Seymour really stood out to me. His size and natural explosiveness out of his stance was unlike anything I had ever seen, and his ability to bend his long limbs and uncoil his body with explosive power was staggering. Sometimes in football, you hear things that only make sense to evaluators or scouts, but that afternoon, I heard the explosion of Seymour's play up close.

After watching the pregame defensive line drills, I followed Seymour as he walked away from the group over to the end zone, where he started to work his hands, swatting and swimming on the goal post. When his enormous paw swatted the padded post, my eyes saw and my ears heard the sound of rare power and explosion. From that moment until April 21, 2001 (the first day of that year's draft), Seymour was my top-rated player on the Patriots' board. We ended up selecting him sixth overall.