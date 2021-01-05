Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 revealed 

Fifteen Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 include four first-year eligible players.

Quarterback Peyton Manning, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, defensive back Charles Woodson and defensive end Jared Allen are in their first years of eligibility.

The Modern-Era Player Finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee from a list of 130 nominees named in September that was reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.

The 2021 Modern-Era Player Finalists with their positions, years and teams, as announced on NFL Network on Tuesday:

Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

Ronde Barber, DB – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Boselli, T -- 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)

LeRoy Butler, S -- 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers

Alan Faneca, G -- 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

Torry Holt, WR -- 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Johnson, WR – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions

John Lynch, FS -- 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

Peyton Manning, QB – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts, 2012-2015 Denver Broncos

Clay Matthews, LB – 1978-1993 Cleveland Browns, 1994-1996 Atlanta Falcons

Sam Mills, LB -- 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers

Richard Seymour, DE/DT -- 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders

Zach Thomas, LB -- 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys

Reggie Wayne, WR -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

Charles Woodson, DB – 1998-2005, 2013-2015 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers

These 15 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting on "Selection Saturday," the day before Super Bowl LV. The finalists will be 18 in total, which includes senior finalist, Drew Pearson; contributor finalist, Bill Nunn; and coach finalist, Tom Flores.

Though there is no set number for any enshrinee class, the selection process by-laws provide that between four and eight new members will be selected. The Class of 2021 will be revealed during NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 6.