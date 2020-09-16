Peyton Manning leads 130 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Among those in their first-year of eligibility, there's one quarterback listed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees and he's one of the very best to have ever set foot upon the gridiron.

Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-time AP NFL Most Valuable Player who delighted Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos fans across 17 autumns, is tops among those newly eligible.