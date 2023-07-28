Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement: Details, dates, coverage and more

The new class of enshrinees is officially announced during NFL Honors, the league's annual awards show, which is held during the week leading up to the Super Bowl. The process continues with measurements for bronze busts made in each enshrinee's likeness for display in the Hall of Fame's bust gallery, a room that displays every bust for every member, organized by enshrinement class. Also, new enshrinees are measured for their trademark gold jackets, which are custom made by Haggar and are officially presented during the Gold Jacket Dinner held annually at the Canton Civic Center on the eve of the enshrinement ceremony. Each person from the new class is honored and gives a speech during the enshrinement ceremony.