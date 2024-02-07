Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024: Predicting five modern-era inductees

TWO MORTAL LOCKS

San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, 2003-2018

He's in. You can't keep him out -- just ask the Chargers. Back in 2005, fresh off his breakout second season, Gates held out for a new contract after entering the league as an undrafted free-agent signee. The Bolts eventually signed him to a six-year deal, but not before placing him on the roster exempt list, ultimately forcing him to miss the season opener against Dallas. The Chargers lost that game, 28-24, with Drew Brees and Co. stalling inside the Cowboys' 10-yard line in the final minute. I think Gates would have made a difference there. Over the course of his career, he had 39 touchdowns on third down alone, finishing with a total of 116 receiving scores, tops all time among tight ends. Oh, and the 2005 Chargers fell short of the playoffs, finishing at 9-7.

Carolina Panthers, 2002-09, 2017-18; Chicago Bears, 2010-13; Green Bay Packers, 2014-16

He's also in. This guy was a franchise player for three different teams: the Panthers, Bears and Packers. In fact, some bitter Bears fans might say this was Peppers' greatest play for the Packers. OK, that was unfair -- especially considering the guy's extraordinary ability to take down quarterbacks. Peppers ranks fourth all time with 159.5 career sacks and is the only player in NFL history with at least 100 sacks and 10 interceptions. He also caused 52 fumbles, which is second in NFL history (trailing only Robert Mathis, who forced 54). Peppers was as dominant as they come.

Those two will hit Canton as first-ballot Hall of Famers. The rest of the class is really hard to predict. For starters, the voters need to begin breaking up the logjam at wide receiver. And I think two of those candidates will get the nod this week ...

TWO WIDE RECEIVERS

Houston Texans, 2003-2014; Indianapolis Colts, 2015 ; Tennessee Titans, 2016

One of three players to lead the NFL in receiving yards in consecutive seasons during the Super Bowl era. The other two players on that list? Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson, two first-ballot Hall of Famers. Pretty good company to keep for Johnson, who made seven Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro honors twice.

St. Louis Rams, 1999-2008; Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009