Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael, Art Powell selected as Senior finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Gradishar, the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1978, was a key member of the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense, playing for the team from 1974 to 1983 and being named to seven Pro Bowls. He helped Denver reach Super Bowl XII and amazingly never missed a game -- playing 151 overall -- in his 10-year career.

McMichael -- nicknamed "Mongo" -- was one of the centerpieces of the Chicago Bears' famed defenses of the 1980s and remains beloved by Bears fans to this day. Like Gradishar, McMichael never missed a regular season game because of injury, spanning 15 seasons. McMichael's 95 sacks rank fourth all-time among defensive tackles.

Battling ALS for the past two years, McMichael has lost the ability to speak, along with his motor skills. McMichael recently was admitted to ICU after he fell unconscious, suffering from bouts of sepsis and pneumonia. But his wife, Misty, told the Chicago Sun-Times that she believes McMichael's HOF run has helped extend his life.

"He would have died at home if it wasn't for the nomination," she told the Sun-Times. "He was dying in front of us. We ripped up the DNR (do not resuscitate orders) because of the nomination. He has to live to see this."

Powell was a standout in the CFL, AFL and NFL, starting out as a defensive back before being moved to receiver. He starred for the New York Titans, starting in their inaugural season in the AFL in 1960, for three years, followed by four more with the Oakland Raiders. That's where he became a star, leading the AFL in receiving yards (1,304) and receiving touchdowns (16) in 1963 and leading the Raiders in receiving yards four straight seasons.