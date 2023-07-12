Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 60 semifinalists for Class of 2024 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 60 Class of 2024 semifinalists in the Seniors and Coaches/Contributors categories on Wednesday.
The Hall's 12-person Seniors Committee named 31 semifinalists from the field of nominees, advancing them to the next stage of the election process. Separately, the Hall's 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee selected 29 semifinalists from the nominated candidates to advance. While the Hall's selection bylaws say 25 semifinalists can be named in each category, the Committees are allowed to advance additional candidates in the case of a tie for the 25th position, which occurred in both categories this year.
Each committee will now separately consider the semifinalist candidates and vote to advance 12 Seniors and 12 Coach/Contributors through to the next round of the election process, the finalists stage. The results of these votes will be revealed July 27.
Complete list of Seniors semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024
- Ken Anderson
- Ottis Anderson
- Carl Banks
- Maxie Baughan
- Larry Brown
- Mark Clayton
- Charlie Conerly
- Roger Craig
- Henry Ellard
- Randy Gradishar
- Lester Hayes
- Chris Hinton
- Cecil Isbell
- Joe Jacoby
- Billy "White Shoes" Johnson
- Mike Kenn
- Bob Kuechenberg
- George Kunz
- Albert Lewis
- Jim Marshall
- Clay Matthews Jr.
- Steve McMichael
- Eddie Meador
- Stanley Morgan
- Tommy Nobis
- Art Powell
- Sterling Sharpe
- Steve Tasker
- Otis Taylor
- Everson Walls
- Al Wistert
Complete list of Coach/Contributor semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024
- K.S. "Bud" Adams Jr.
- Roone Arledge
- C.O. Brocato
- Tom Coughlin
- Alex Gibbs
- Ralph Hay
- Mike Holmgren
- Frank "Bucko" Kilroy
- Eddie Kotal
- Robert Kraft
- Elmer Layden
- Jerry Markbreit
- Virginia McCaskey
- Rich McKay
- John McVay
- Art Modell
- Buddy Parker
- Carl Peterson
- Dan Reeves
- Art Rooney Jr.
- Marty Schottenheimer
- Jerry Seeman
- George Seifert
- Mike Shanahan
- Clark Shaughnessy
- Seymour Siwoff
- Jim Tunney
- Lloyd Wells
- John Wooten