Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday, highlighted by two standouts in their first year of eligibility: tight end Antonio Gates and defensive end Julius Peppers.

The 2024 modern-era player finalists with their positions, years and teams, as announced on NFL Network:

  • Eric Allen, DB -- 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-1997 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders
  • Jared Allen, DE – 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
  • Willie Anderson, OT -- 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
  • Jahri Evans, OL -- 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers
  • Dwight Freeney, DE -- 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-14 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Detroit Lions, 2017 Seattle Seahawks
  • Antonio Gates, TE -- 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers
  • Rodney Harrison, DB -- 1994-2002 San Diego Chargers, 2003-2008 New England Patriots
  • Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
  • Torry Holt, WR -- 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Andre Johnson, WR -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
  • Julius Peppers, DE -- 2002-2009/2017-2018 Carolina Panthers, 2010-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2016 Green Bay Packers
  • Fred Taylor, RB -- 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots
  • Reggie Wayne, WR -- 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
  • Patrick Willis, LB -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
  • Darren Woodson, S -- 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

The modern-era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that began with 173 nominees announced in September. That group of nominees was trimmed to 25 semifinalists in November.

In addition to the modern-era finalists will be senior finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell, and contributor/coach finalist Buddy Parker.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 8, and airs on CBS, NFL Network and streams on Paramount+ and NFL+.

