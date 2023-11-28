Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 25 modern-era semifinalists for Class of 2024

The list of Semifinalists, which was announced live Tuesday on NFL Network, was reduced from an initial group of 173 nominees announced in September.

The next step in the selection process comes when the list is trimmed further – to 15 modern-era player finalists. That list increases to 19 finalists overall with the inclusion of the recommended nominees of the Hall of Fame's Coach/Contributor Committee, Buddy Parker; and its Seniors Committee, Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell.

The Hall of Fame's 50-person selection committee will select the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The class will be announced live on the NFL Honors telecast scheduled to air Feb. 8. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected.

The Coach/Contributor and Seniors Finalists are voted "yes" or "no" for election at the annual selection meeting and must receive at least 80% support from the Committee to be elected. The Modern-Era Player Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10, then from 10 to five. The remaining five finalists will be voted on individually, "yes" or "no," and must receive the same 80% positive vote as the Coach/Contributor and Seniors Finalists to earn election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.