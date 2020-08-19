Tom Flores deserves to finally be in Hall of Fame spotlight

It looks like Tom Flores is finally going to have his day. No more waiting, wondering or hoping that the Pro Football Hall of Fame really appreciates everything he did during his career. Flores has spent the last four decades quietly accepting that his greatness too often has blossomed in the shadows of others. For once, he has the opportunity to be singularly remembered for his success.

The Hall of Fame's Coach Committee announced on Tuesday that the former Raiders head coach is a finalist for the Class of 2021 (former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson was named a finalist by the Senior Committee). Flores still must receive 80 percent of the votes from the 48-member panel that will convene in Tampa during Super Bowl week on Feb. 6. The general assumption is that the process will be a simple formality by that point. This means Flores, now 83, should receive an honor that has been long overdue.

It's not as if the man doesn't have proper credentials. Flores won two Super Bowls with the Raiders, one during the 1980 season and the other in 1983. He's the first Hispanic head coach and first minority to win a Super Bowl, and he was the AFC Coach of the Year in 1983. Of the 13 coaches in league history to win two or more championships, Flores is one of only four who have not yet been inducted in the Hall (along with George Seifert, Mike Shanahan and Tom Coughlin).

Sure, there are some obvious reasons that Flores, who was a finalist for the Class of 2019 and the Class of 2020, had to wait so long for his potential induction. While he won 61 percent of his regular-season games with the Raiders -- going 83-53 from 1979 to 1987 -- his tenure in Seattle was a disaster. Flores went 14-34 in three seasons with that franchise (from 1992 to '94). That kind of failure can taint anybody who's won at the highest level.

The reality is that timing always has been the cruelest factor in how we've remembered Flores. When he won his first championship in Oakland in 1980, he became the first coach to lead a wild-card team to a Super Bowl victory. That also happened to be the same year that Raiders owner Al Davis made clear his intention to move his team to Los Angeles, even though his fellow owners unanimously voted against such a decision. A year later, Joe Montana lofted a touchdown pass to Dwight Clark to beat the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship Game, and the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty was off and running.