Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists: My picks for Class of 2021

Jared Allen (DE, Chiefs, 2004-07; Vikings, 2008-2013; Bears, 2014-15; Panthers, 2015) should be a lock, too. But again, we have to account for the weirdness of those voters who seem to love to make these guys earn it. All that aside, let's not pretend that Allen wasn't one of the best to ever do it. He was a four-time All-Pro who led the NFL in sacks twice. I mean, unless you really don't like mullets, it's tough to think of a real reason to deny him a spot in Canton.

MY FIFTH VOTE WOULD GO TO: I'm still kind of surprised Alan Faneca (G, Steelers, 1998-2007; Jets, 2008-09; Cardinals, 2010) didn't get in last year, given that he was a great player who also played for the Steelers. No disrespect to the Steelers, but playing for that organization seems to help pave the way to Canton. (And if you think I'm talking about Jerome Bettis, you would be absolutely correct.) The voters love their Steelers. So they should do the right thing and get Faneca into the Hall. The Steelers had enough great running backs over the years to merit rewarding the guys up front.

GUY WHO SHOUD BE A LOCK BUT ISN'T EVEN A FINALIST: I really want whomever is keeping Patrick Willis (LB, 49ers, 2007-2014) from being a finalist to explain themselves. Willis was a FIVE-TIME All-Pro during his eight years. He was also the Defensive Rookie of the Year in '07. There is no reasonable explanation for why he's not already in the Hall, let alone being snubbed here.

ONE OTHER NON-FINALIST I'M NOT GIVING UP ON: Steve Tasker (ST/WR, Oilers, 1985-86; Bills, 1986-1997). Here is the deal. Either people need to stop talking about winning all three phases of the game, or Tasker needs to get into the Hall of Fame. I mean, if special teams isn't that significant, then it's fine to just say that. Actually, it's not fine, but that would at least make Tasker's exclusion a bit more honest. Otherwise, let's honor a dude who was in the Pro Bowl seemingly every year he played.

I'M NOT GOING TO BE MAD IF THEY GET IN: Zach Thomas (LB, Dolphins, 1996-2007; Cowboys, 2008) was a five-time All-Pro during his time in the NFL. He kind of gets overlooked, considering his contemporaries are Derrick Brooks, Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. It's kind of like being the Jim Neidhart of middle linebackers when guys like Bret and Owen Hart were getting more attention. Like Neidhart, Thomas was one of the best to ever do it, and he should receive more attention.

I would love to see the late Sam Mills (LB, Saints, 1986-1994; Panthers, 1995-97) get in at some point, too. He was a great player. He went from undrafted free agent to the USFL to the Dome Patrol of the New Orleans Saints. And don't scoff at that USFL service time. I don't want to play the semantics game, but when considering entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, all pro football accomplishments should be included. Hell, Hall of Fame president David Baker was the commissioner of the Arena Football League at one point. He's got to feel me on this.