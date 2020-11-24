Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021: 25 semifinalists ranked

25) Bryant Young, defensive tackle (San Francisco 49ers, 1994-2007): Young was an amazing defensive tackle during his time in the NFL. He won a Super Bowl. He made the 1990s All-Decade Team. But when I look at his peers on that team, I'm not quite sure he stacks up with Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy, John Randle and Warren Sapp. Look, I love Winston Zeddemore as much as the next guy -- he was really great. But he wasn't on the Hall of Fame level of the other three Ghostbusters.

24) Hines Ward, wide receiver (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2011): Ward might be the only person on this list who has both won a Super Bowl and appeared in a Christopher Nolan Batman flick. So he's got that going for him. I loved his physicality and the way he played the game. But when I look at the receivers on this list, I have him at the bottom. No disrespect. It's like being the worst-looking of the Hemsworth brothers. It sucks to be last -- although you are still pretty handsome.

23) Tony Boselli, offensive tackle (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001; Houston Texans (injured reserve), 2002): We need to figure out if Boselli is getting in or not, because it seems uncool to keep doing this to this man. The multi-year finalist was an amazing talent who might have gone down as the best to have ever done it -- if he had stayed healthy. Voters need to decide if this is going to be the thing that keeps him out, or if they are going to just judge him based on what he did during the time he was on the field.

22) Clay Matthews, linebacker (Cleveland Browns, 1978-1993; Atlanta Falcons, 1994-96): Matthews put together a fine career on his own right over nearly two decades. But you know how the WWE Hall of Fame will induct, like, The Four Horsemen or The Hart Foundation? I wish the NFL would do that here, and just induct the Matthews family in total. I mean, if you adopted that kind of format change, even Eli Manning could get in! (Kidding!)

21) Fred Taylor, running back (Jacksonville Jaguars, 1998-2008; New England Patriots, 2009-2010): Wait, if we're doing that for the Matthews family, then maybe we can extend the rule to include members of dominant running back tandems? I loved watching Taylor and my guy Maurice Jones-Drew back in the day. Taylor was great! However, while I'm not going to take anything away from what he was able to do, compared to everyone else on this list of elite players, this is where he lands. Which, believe me, is still amazing.