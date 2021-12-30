Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday, highlighted by three players who made the cut in their first year of eligibility: wide receiver Andre Johnson, linebacker DeMarcus Ware and returner Devin Hester.

The 2022 modern-era player finalists with their positions, years and teams, as announced on NFL Network:

Andre Johnson, WR -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans

DeMarcus Ware, LB -- 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos

Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks

Patrick Willis, LB -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

The modern-era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that began with 122 nominees. That group of nominees was trimmed to 26 semifinalists in November.

In addition to the modern-era finalists will be senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.