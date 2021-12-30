Around the NFL

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

Published: Dec 30, 2021 at 05:03 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday, highlighted by three players who made the cut in their first year of eligibility: wide receiver Andre Johnson, linebacker DeMarcus Ware and returner Devin Hester.

The 2022 modern-era player finalists with their positions, years and teams, as announced on NFL Network:

  • Andre Johnson, WR -- 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
  • DeMarcus Ware, LB -- 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos
  • Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR -- 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
  • Patrick Willis, LB -- 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers

The modern-era player finalists are determined by a vote of the Hall's Selection Committee, a process that began with 122 nominees. That group of nominees was trimmed to 26 semifinalists in November.

In addition to the modern-era finalists will be senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be inducted during NFL Honors, which airs live Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Content

news

NFL teams to observe moment of silence for John Madden in Week 17

Week 17 games will begin with a moment of silence for the late John Madden. 
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says 'all signs' point to 'MNF' being his last regular-season home game

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is preparing as if Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns will be his final regular-season home tilt at Heinz Field.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Joe Burrow: Bengals have 'big opportunity' to win AFC North with victory over Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2015. Second-year QB Joe Burrow said Wednesday he knows the stakes when they face the Chiefs this Sunday.
news

Falcons' Kyle Pitts chasing Mike Ditka's rookie TE record 

Kyle Pitts has quietly put together a monster rookie season in Atlanta. The Falcons star is just 128 yards from breaking Mike Ditka's NFL record for yards in a season by a first-year tight end
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month. 
news

Kyler Murray: I don't buy into the whole 'cloud over us' as Cardinals struggle down the stretch

Losers of three straight and five of their last eight following a 7-0 start, it's not hard to see why few trust the Arizona Cardinals to turn it around once the postseason starts.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on retiring after 2021 season: 'I wouldn't rule that out'

Aaron Rodgers' stellar play in 2021 has expectedly sparked questions surrounding his future plans. The Packers QB addressed his ever-changing situation on Wednesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) won't need surgery, could start vs. Texans

Jimmy G received some good news regarding his injured thumb this week. And on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive update on his status for Week 17.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold named starter for Week 17 game vs. Saints

It's Sam Darnold SZN once again in Carolina. The QB was named the starter for the Panthers' Week 17 matchup against the Saints.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2021 NFL season

Seven NFL teams -- five in the AFC, two in the NFC -- can clinch playoff berths in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW