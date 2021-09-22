Around the NFL

Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Published: Sep 22, 2021 at 01:04 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Of those in their first year of eligibility, there's a host of all-time great playmakers leading the way for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 nominees.

Wide receivers Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and kick returner Devin Hester are among those highlighting the first-year hopefuls.

Smith shined for the Panthers and Ravens, Boldin was an instant sensation for the Cardinals, Johnson was a Texans all-time great and Hester is arguably the greatest kick returner in history, having starred for the Bears to begin a memorable career.

Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware is another first-year nominee, as is defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, who looks to continue building on the number of Patriots synonymous with the New England dynasty.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

A full list of the nominees is below:

First-Year Eligibles

Wide Receivers: Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester (also PR/KR), Andre Johnson, Steve Smith

Offensive Linemen: Jake Long (T), Nick Mangold (C)

Defensive Backs: Antonio Cromartie (CB)

Defensive Linemen: Robert Mathis (DE), Vince Wolfork (DT/NT)

Linebacker: DeMarcus Ware

Additional Nominees

Quarterback: Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

Running Backs: Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers (FB), Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf, Lorenzo Neal (FB), Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Waters, Brian Westbrook

Wide Receivers: Troy Brown, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Joe Horn, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward, *Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker

Tight Ends: Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Brent Jones, Heath Miller, Wesley Walls

Offensive Linemen: Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), D'Brickashaw Ferguson (T), Kevin Glover (C/G), Jordan Gross (T), Olin Kreutz (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jesse Sapolu (C/G), Jeff Saturday (C), Chris Snee (G), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

Defensive Linemen: John Abraham (DE also LB), *Jared Allen (DE), La'Roi Glover (DT/NT), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), Leslie O'Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), *Richard Seymour (DT), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/LB/DT/NT), Justin Tuck (DE), Kevin Williams (DT), Bryant Young (DT)

Linebackers: Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Willie McGinest (also DE), *Sam Mills, Hardy Nickerson Sr., Takeo Spikes, Pat Swilling (also DE), *Zach Thomas, Patrick Willis

Defensive Backs: Eric Allen (CB), *Ronde Barber (CB/S), Dre Bly (DB), *LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Merton Hanks (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Albert Lewis (CB), Tim McDonald (S), Allen Rossum (DB), Asante Samuel (CB), Bob Sanders (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S)

Punters/Kickers: Gary Anderson (K), Jeff Feagles (P), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Ryan Longwell (K), Reggie Roby (P), Matt Turk (P)

Special Teams: Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)

The 122 modern-era nominees include 65 offensive players, 46 defensive players and 11 special teams players. The list of modern-era nominees will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in January. In addition to the 15 modern-era finalists will be senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 is set for enshrinement in August of 2022.

*Denotes 2021 finalist

Related Content

news

Rob Gronkowski clarifies that he watches game film following 'MNF' appearance

Rob Gronkowski made waves this week when he said that he doesn't watch film of the Buccaneers' opponents on the Manning "MNF" broadcast. On Wednesday, Gronk clarified that yes, he does watch tape.
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons wants to be like 'The Terminator' to opposing QBs

Cowboys star rookie defender Micah Parsons is putting league quarterbacks on notice. First up: Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts this Monday night.
news

Lamar Jackson sore after 'pretty cool' front-flip touchdown: 'I'd probably do it again'

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn't draw a flag for his front-flip TD in Sunday's win over the Chiefs, but did help Baltimore take the lead -- and he'd likely do it again if given the opportunity.
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) 'throwing the kitchen sink' at treatment; QB won't practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are approaching this week like Carson Wentz (multiple ankle sprains) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields to start vs. Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) injured

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that rookie QB Justin Fields will start Sunday vs. the Browns with Andy Dalton (knee) still battling through injury. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger (left pectoral) 'going to do everything I can' to play vs. Bengals

Ben Roethlisberger described a left pectoral injury he sustained in a loss to the Raiders last Sunday. The Steelers QB said he's aiming to play in Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, but will do so playing hurt. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs, ruled out for Week 3

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is taking a week off. The Miami Dolphins quarterback won't play in their Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders as he recovers from fractured ribs, coach Brian Flores told reporters Wednesday.
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons 'capable' of being in playoff mix despite 0-2 start 

The 0-2 Atlanta Falcons have stumbled out of the gate in 2021, but QB Matt Ryan sees an improving team with 15 more weeks ahead of them as they face the 0-2 New York Giants in Week 3. 
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 'The game is a little softer than it used to be'

Tom Brady continues to rail against certain aspects of the NFL evolution he's experienced throughout his 22-year career.
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and Arizona Cardinals standout quarterback Kyler Murray led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW