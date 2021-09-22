Steve Smith, Andre Johnson lead 122 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Of those in their first year of eligibility, there's a host of all-time great playmakers leading the way for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 nominees.

Wide receivers Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin, Andre Johnson and kick returner Devin Hester are among those highlighting the first-year hopefuls.

Smith shined for the Panthers and Ravens, Boldin was an instant sensation for the Cardinals, Johnson was a Texans all-time great and Hester is arguably the greatest kick returner in history, having starred for the Bears to begin a memorable career.

Former Cowboys great DeMarcus Ware is another first-year nominee, as is defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, who looks to continue building on the number of Patriots synonymous with the New England dynasty.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

A full list of the nominees is below:

First-Year Eligibles

Wide Receivers: Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester (also PR/KR), Andre Johnson, Steve Smith

Offensive Linemen: Jake Long (T), Nick Mangold (C)

Defensive Backs: Antonio Cromartie (CB)

Defensive Linemen: Robert Mathis (DE), Vince Wolfork (DT/NT)