Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

Richard Seymour: A fixture of this century's defining dynasty, Seymour won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots. As the sixth overall pick of the 2001 draft. Seymour was in Foxborough from nearly the very start of the Bill Belichick era. While later Patriots teams were regarded as offensive juggernauts, Seymour and New England's defense were the catalysts for the franchise's first few runs at Lombardi. The Patriots were a top-eight scoring defense in six of the defensive lineman's eight seasons with the team -- and top four in four. Seymour spent the final four years of his 12-year career with the Oakland Raiders, sent away by Belichick like so many Patriots greats before him. In all, he recorded 57.5 career sacks and was a member of the 2000s Hall of Fame All-Decade Team. The seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro is now in Canton for all time in his fifth year of eligibility and his fourth time as a finalist.